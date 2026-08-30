Aston Martin, Bentley, McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover; Britain can win big in the luxury car market

August is supposed to be the silly season. Traditionally, it’s the month when nothing much happens in the automotive business, because some manufacturers, especially those in mainland Europe, pretty much shut down for a few weeks.

But try telling the hard-working folk at several – not all – of Britain’s most prestigious luxury and sports car companies that August is about unwinding.

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As we’ve been reporting in recent weeks, the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, Gordon Murray Automotive, Lotus and McLaren have all been strutting their stuff on the national and international automotive stage.

These guys have been working overtime. Is there another country in the world that can match or beat Britain when it comes to designing and building properly prestigious sports and luxury models with provenance as standard?

Perhaps the future for the UK is quality not quantity; with our homegrown firms continuing to design, engineer and build their high-value, beyond-premium cars here before selling them in all corners of the globe?

Admittedly, long gone are the days when UK (or UK-based) manufacturers could churn out cars before piling them high and selling ’em cheap. That market now belongs to the Chinese, whether they’re building on home soil or in foreign lands.