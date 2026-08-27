A long car warranty is great, if the brand sticks around to honour it

That new-car smell and the excitement of a fresh set of wheels can so easily conjure wonderful visions of hitting the open road and heading for the horizon without a care in the world. However, not all new cars, despite a manufacturer’s promise of comprehensive warranties and road-side support, are a sure-fire road to trouble-free motoring.

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This is particularly important if, like so many Brits, you’re considering a Chinese car. Value-for-money is the big selling point with so many of them, and it’s a strategy that seems to be working, given how their sales figures continue to rise at an almost unbelievable rate.

However, it’s easy to forget that their reliability is still largely unproven and parts shortages have been an issue with Chinese cars since they started arriving on our shores a few years ago.

I know this only too well because Auto Express’ long-term Leapmotor B10 that I’ve been running is off the road and needs a part to fix a charging issue. But because that part isn’t in stock in the UK and there’s no certainty about when it might arrive, I’ve no clue when the car will be back on the road again.

I’m fortunate that I have another car to tide me over until the B10 is fixed and a few nearby dealerships that can provide aftersales support. But many people won’t be so lucky – you don’t always get a courtesy car from a dealer, garage or an insurer while your motor is being repaired.