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Opinion

A long car warranty is great, if the brand sticks around to honour it

News reporter Ellis Hyde considers why sometimes it pays to do your homework when you’re buying a new car

By:Ellis Hyde
27 Aug 2026
Opinion - car warranties

That new-car smell and the excitement of a fresh set of wheels can so easily conjure wonderful visions of hitting the open road and heading for the horizon without a care in the world. However, not all new cars, despite a manufacturer’s promise of comprehensive warranties and road-side support, are a sure-fire road to trouble-free motoring.

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This is particularly important if, like so many Brits, you’re considering a Chinese car. Value-for-money is the big selling point with so many of them, and it’s a strategy that seems to be working, given how their sales figures continue to rise at an almost unbelievable rate.

However, it’s easy to forget that their reliability is still largely unproven and parts shortages have been an issue with Chinese cars since they started arriving on our shores a few years ago.

I know this only too well because Auto Express’ long-term Leapmotor B10 that I’ve been running is off the road and needs a part to fix a charging issue. But because that part isn’t in stock in the UK and there’s no certainty about when it might arrive, I’ve no clue when the car will be back on the road again.

I’m fortunate that I have another car to tide me over until the B10 is fixed and a few nearby dealerships that can provide aftersales support. But many people won’t be so lucky – you don’t always get a courtesy car from a dealer, garage or an insurer while your motor is being repaired. 

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I’m absolutely not saying all Chinese cars are doomed to fail and leave you cursing while stuck on the side of the road. Nor am I saying that cars from elsewhere are indestructible and won’t have a single hiccup. But just in case, potential buyers should spend time looking into where they can go for support if needed, and what warranties, solutions and promises these companies offer. You might even just want to feel prepared for the unexpected by having a 12-volt tyre inflator in your boot.

Of course, if you want to try and find out how reliable a car is before you buy, our list of the best cars to own is based on real owners’ experiences they’ve shared through the Driver Power satisfaction survey. It’s open now too, so you can take the survey right now and tell us about the highs and lows you’ve been through with your car and perhaps help someone else make a smarter buying decision.

Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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