Rivian is the disruptive force that could make the world forget about Tesla. Just five years after launching its first model, the start-up behind the first-ever electric pick-up truck has taken America by storm, formed billion-dollar partnerships and is playing a key role in shaping the future of Volkswagen, Audi and even Porsche.

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However, most Europeans have never heard about Rivian, and any discussion of the company inevitably involves mention of Tesla. In fact, it’s very easy for anyone unfamiliar with Rivian to see it simply as ‘the next Tesla’.

The two start-ups do have some things in common: both were born in California; both have high hopes for autonomous vehicles, neither allows Apple CarPlay in its cars, both utilise a direct-to-consumer sales model, and they each launched a groundbreaking flagship product before creating a more affordable, mass-market offering.

But while comparisons are appropriate (and logical, even), Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe emphasises: “We're very different. Very different as a brand and very different in how we make product decisions.”

Perhaps the most important differentiator is that Scaringe is nothing like Elon Musk, whose association with the far-right in US politics and controversial antics have contributed to the noticeable drop in Tesla sales recently.