Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The VW Group needs SEAT, so killing it would be madness!

Mike Rutherford believes that SEAT should become the group’s budget brand while Skoda and Cupra move further upmarket

By:Mike Rutherford
27 Sep 2026
Rutherford on SEAT

The Volkswagen Group’s self-inflicted Dieselgate debacle was first brought to the attention of a shocked public in autumn 2015. Fast forward 11 years and it’s coping with a different kind of trauma – one that involves the possible dumping of a family brand and closure of factories. Then there’s the tragic disposal of 100,000 workers. That’s almost the equivalent of Renault Group ditching its entire global workforce in one fell swoop.     

Advertisement - Article continues below

Killing the SEAT marque would be a mistake. More than ever (and especially now that Skoda has moved so far upmarket), the VW Group needs a bargain-basement brand knocking out cheap, stripped-out, low-performance runabouts with sub-Dacia price tags and group-one insurance ratings. 

In the early eighties, one of SEAT’s strengths was making modest motors such as the Panda-based Marbella that appealed to everyone from newly qualified drivers to pensioners. Nearly half a century later, SEAT can survive – but only if it returns to its roots and makes little hatchbacks, vans and buggy-type vehicles for budget buyers, local delivery drivers and beach bums. Its sportier sister brand, Cupra, can concentrate on more upmarket products, including the Raval EV.

Another member of the VW clan is Audi, which – in the UK at least – remains in rude health as it continues to outsell Mercedes and catch BMW. But, sadly, gone is its sensibly priced TT. Too many of its Q models look boringly similar and crazily expensive (up to £142,000 for a 4.0-litre Q8). And its mid-engined, £500,000 (really?) Nuvolari doesn’t cut it as a real-world successor to the massively less expensive R8 (RIP).

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As for the VW brand, in one sense it’s great that it has just unveiled the aerodynamically impressive electric car badged Mission Efficiency. But in another, this is a backwards step in design terms, because the car’s overall exterior architecture is, in effect, a couple of decades old. No prizes for guessing that it looks hauntingly similar to the XL1 that I first saw in the late 2000s before driving it in Qatar, Switzerland, Germany and Britain throughout the early 2010s, the era that immediately preceded the dark days of Dieselgate. It was powered by a turbodiesel engine linked to an electric motor; we were led to believe that it would retail for around £30,000, but it eventually went on sale at a laughable £99,000. I now consider the XL1 to be jinxed. Maybe its overall shape is too.   

On a more positive note, VW has finally released details of its ID. Polo, which looks like a tastefully designed, appropriately priced EV, from £23,945. But its sister car, the Skoda Epiq, officially starts at £24,885, is more SUV-like and, arguably, better equipped. Yet again, I suspect it may well be the Czech brand’s car that will prove to be the all-things-considered better bet than the equivalent model wearing a VW badge.    

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best all-season tyres 2026: top tyres tested and reviewed
All Season tyre test - Volkswagen Golf front cornering

Best all-season tyres 2026: top tyres tested and reviewed

Only after visiting two test facilities and using lots of hi-tech kit could our team name the winning tyre from our eight contenders
Product group tests
25 Sep 2026
Fancy a cheap used EV? The data says you'd better be quick
Opinion - cheap used EVs

Fancy a cheap used EV? The data says you'd better be quick

A used EV has never had more appeal as the cost of petrol and diesel heads for £2 per litre, says our news editor. But prices are rising, so you’ll ne…
Opinion
24 Sep 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
21 Sep 2026
Range Rover Electric and Dacia Spring are EV extremes but I've found the sweet spot
Opinion - EV sweet spot

Range Rover Electric and Dacia Spring are EV extremes but I've found the sweet spot

Mike Rutherford believes he's figured out the trick to getting the best EV bargain
Opinion
20 Sep 2026

Most Popular

New BMW iX3 40 M Sport 2026 review: entry-level SUV isn't a compromise
New BMW iX3 40 M Sport - front tracking

New BMW iX3 40 M Sport 2026 review: entry-level SUV isn't a compromise

Practical, efficient and much cheaper than the xDrive50, we think the base-level BMW iX3 40 is the pick-of-the-range.
Road tests
24 Sep 2026
Fancy a cheap used EV? The data says you'd better be quick
Opinion - cheap used EVs

Fancy a cheap used EV? The data says you'd better be quick

A used EV has never had more appeal as the cost of petrol and diesel heads for £2 per litre, says our news editor. But prices are rising, so you’ll ne…
Opinion
24 Sep 2026
Audi A6 e-tron breaks EV range record with massive 831 miles on a single charge
Audi A6 e-tron breaks massive EV range record

Audi A6 e-tron breaks EV range record with massive 831 miles on a single charge

Rally driver Miko Marczyk managed to cover over 360 miles further than the A6 e-tron’s official claimed range
News
24 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content