New Audi Nuvolari review: stunning £500k supercar makes the R8 seem slow
It definitely isn't cheap, but the Nuvolari is a very special supercar
Verdict
Audi has pulled a rabbit out of the hat with the Nuvolari, delivering a genuinely thrilling R8 successor with a big helping hand from Lamborghini. However, at around £500,000, the price tag for this Temerario twin is undeniably astronomical. It lifts the maker’s supercar to new heights – in more ways than one.
If you're looking for something to get your petrolhead heart racing, Audi's current line-up might leave you wanting. Over the years, the brand has waved goodbye to its coupés and convertibles, as well as the TT and the beloved R8. For pure sports-car enthusiasts, the high-performance RS estate and crossover models don't scratch that same itch.
Enter the Nuvolari. Developed in barely 18 months, this R8 successor is built upon the Lamborghini Temerario's platform and powertrain. To ensure this two-seater feels genuinely special – beyond its strictly limited production run of 499 cars – Audi gave its monolithic carbon-fibre body a legendary name.
The 'Nuvolari' badge first appeared over two decades ago on a 2+2 concept car that eventually spawned the A5 Coupe. Its true origins, however, lie with Tazio Nuvolari, the Italian racing driver born in Mantua, Italy in 1892 who famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1933. He remained an Auto Union works driver until his death in 1953.
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Visually, the Nuvolari is an absolute head-turner, with a front-end design that is stripped back to just a few sharp lines. An S-shaped air intake generates extra downforce, cuts high-speed lift and boosts powertrain cooling. The active aerodynamics system centres around a retractable rear wing that manages downforce and drag across three set-ups: closed, low load and high load. You'll also notice the exhaust has been spectacularly relocated to the centre of the rear end, flanked by huge air outlets to help the mid-mounted engine shed heat. Even the wheels have been aerodynamically tweaked.
"Every exterior element serves a clearly defined aerodynamic purpose, from the front splitter to the rear diffuser," explains Gael Buzyn, head of Audi's Advanced Design Centre in Malibu, California. "And everything is exactly as it appears, whether it's carbon fibre or aluminium, inside and out."
The project hit fast-forward when Audi swapped its head of development just as the limited run was green-lit. Geoffrey Bouquot departed, making way for Rouven Mohr. Having previously served as Lamborghini's CTO, Mohr knew the donor Temerario platform inside out.
"The Nuvolari is Audi's first supercar with a high-performance hybrid drive, setting new benchmarks with its aerodynamics and the world-first quattro predictive ride," says Mohr.
Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 789bhp and 730Nm of torque on its own. Just like the Temerario, it's backed up by three electric motors: an axial-flux motor integrated into the dual-clutch gearbox, plus two 148bhp motors on the front axle to provide four-wheel drive. Total system output stands at a colossal 987bhp.
A 7.3kWh lithium-ion battery powers the hybrid set-up. Nearly double the capacity of the Lamborghini's, it sits where a traditional quattro propshaft would usually run. Audi has prioritised rapid energy deployment and regeneration over pure electric range, noting that a larger battery would only add weight and blunt the car's performance.
Off the line, it is ferociously fast. It blasts from 0-62mph in just 2.6 seconds, crosses the 124mph mark in 6.8 seconds and pushes on to a top speed north of 217mph.
But the technical party piece of this 4.74-metre supercar is its predictive chassis system. A computer crunches data covering steering angle, acceleration, yaw rate and available grip, continuously juggling torque distribution, braking force and aerodynamic load. The V8 and trio of e-motors shift power longitudinally and laterally, while the brakes nip any slip in the bud.
Stopping power is immense, courtesy of a high-performance braking system featuring 10-piston fixed calipers clamping 420x40mm discs up front, and four-piston calipers with 410x32mm discs at the rear. Bespoke internal venting sheds heat better than standard carbon-ceramic set-ups, while the system can regenerate up to 2.8 megawatts of energy – on par with a Formula One car.
While we couldn't fully test that regeneration potential on our first drive, the quad-motor powertrain delivers relentless shove that will thrill even the most jaded supercar veterans. It’s deeply impressive on the road and promises to be an absolute riot on track. Remarkably, the V8 sounds punchy yet refined, even at lower speeds.
Inside, the sober, minimalist cockpit – featuring small dials and an angled centre console – won’t be to all tastes. But the slim, Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel feels brilliant and makes the Nuvolari surprisingly easy to thread along coastal roads.
Switch into Dynamic, Dynamic+ or Track modes, and the rear wing deploys automatically. On straights, it shifts to an 'LD' (Low Downforce) position to maximise stability and top speed. There’s even a F1-style Drag Reduction System (DRS) operated via a steering wheel button, which is essential for unlocking that 217mph+ top speed. Fling it into a fast corner, and the wing pops back up to deliver crucial downforce.
While it’s obviously a compelling and incredibly exciting package, interested UK buyers will be disappointed – even if they have a spare £500k burning a hole in their bank account. All Brit-bound Nuvolaris are already sold out.
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