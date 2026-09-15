Verdict

Audi has pulled a rabbit out of the hat with the Nuvolari, delivering a genuinely thrilling R8 successor with a big helping hand from Lamborghini. However, at around £500,000, the price tag for this Temerario twin is undeniably astronomical. It lifts the maker’s supercar to new heights – in more ways than one.

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If you're looking for something to get your petrolhead heart racing, Audi's current line-up might leave you wanting. Over the years, the brand has waved goodbye to its coupés and convertibles, as well as the TT and the beloved R8. For pure sports-car enthusiasts, the high-performance RS estate and crossover models don't scratch that same itch.

Enter the Nuvolari. Developed in barely 18 months, this R8 successor is built upon the Lamborghini Temerario's platform and powertrain. To ensure this two-seater feels genuinely special – beyond its strictly limited production run of 499 cars – Audi gave its monolithic carbon-fibre body a legendary name.

The 'Nuvolari' badge first appeared over two decades ago on a 2+2 concept car that eventually spawned the A5 Coupe. Its true origins, however, lie with Tazio Nuvolari, the Italian racing driver born in Mantua, Italy in 1892 who famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1933. He remained an Auto Union works driver until his death in 1953.