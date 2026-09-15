Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Audi Nuvolari review: stunning £500k supercar makes the R8 seem slow

It definitely isn't cheap, but the Nuvolari is a very special supercar

By:Stefan Grundhoff
15 Sep 2026
Audi Nuvolari - front tracking12
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Find your next car here
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

Audi has pulled a rabbit out of the hat with the Nuvolari, delivering a genuinely thrilling R8 successor with a big helping hand from Lamborghini. However, at around £500,000, the price tag for this Temerario twin is undeniably astronomical. It lifts the maker’s supercar to new heights – in more ways than one.

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you're looking for something to get your petrolhead heart racing, Audi's current line-up might leave you wanting. Over the years, the brand has waved goodbye to its coupés and convertibles, as well as the TT and the beloved R8. For pure sports-car enthusiasts, the high-performance RS estate and crossover models don't scratch that same itch.

Enter the Nuvolari. Developed in barely 18 months, this R8 successor is built upon the Lamborghini Temerario's platform and powertrain. To ensure this two-seater feels genuinely special – beyond its strictly limited production run of 499 cars – Audi gave its monolithic carbon-fibre body a legendary name.

The 'Nuvolari' badge first appeared over two decades ago on a 2+2 concept car that eventually spawned the A5 Coupe. Its true origins, however, lie with Tazio Nuvolari, the Italian racing driver born in Mantua, Italy in 1892 who famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1933. He remained an Auto Union works driver until his death in 1953.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

A3 Sportback

2024 Audi

A3 Sportback

17,643 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £16,850
View A3 Sportback
Crossland X

2020 Vauxhall

Crossland X

38,761 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £8,040
View Crossland X
Corsa

2023 Vauxhall

Corsa

25,564 milesManualPetrol1.2L

Cash £9,245
View Corsa
X1

2021 BMW

X1

53,774 milesManualDiesel2.0L

Cash £15,220
View X1

Visually, the Nuvolari is an absolute head-turner, with a front-end design that is stripped back to just a few sharp lines. An S-shaped air intake generates extra downforce, cuts high-speed lift and boosts powertrain cooling. The active aerodynamics system centres around a retractable rear wing that manages downforce and drag across three set-ups: closed, low load and high load. You'll also notice the exhaust has been spectacularly relocated to the centre of the rear end, flanked by huge air outlets to help the mid-mounted engine shed heat. Even the wheels have been aerodynamically tweaked.

Advertisement - Article continues below

"Every exterior element serves a clearly defined aerodynamic purpose, from the front splitter to the rear diffuser," explains Gael Buzyn, head of Audi's Advanced Design Centre in Malibu, California. "And everything is exactly as it appears, whether it's carbon fibre or aluminium, inside and out."

The project hit fast-forward when Audi swapped its head of development just as the limited run was green-lit. Geoffrey Bouquot departed, making way for Rouven Mohr. Having previously served as Lamborghini's CTO, Mohr knew the donor Temerario platform inside out.

Audi Nuvolari - rear tracking12

"The Nuvolari is Audi's first supercar with a high-performance hybrid drive, setting new benchmarks with its aerodynamics and the world-first quattro predictive ride," says Mohr.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 789bhp and 730Nm of torque on its own. Just like the Temerario, it's backed up by three electric motors: an axial-flux motor integrated into the dual-clutch gearbox, plus two 148bhp motors on the front axle to provide four-wheel drive. Total system output stands at a colossal 987bhp.

A 7.3kWh lithium-ion battery powers the hybrid set-up. Nearly double the capacity of the Lamborghini's, it sits where a traditional quattro propshaft would usually run. Audi has prioritised rapid energy deployment and regeneration over pure electric range, noting that a larger battery would only add weight and blunt the car's performance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Off the line, it is ferociously fast. It blasts from 0-62mph in just 2.6 seconds, crosses the 124mph mark in 6.8 seconds and pushes on to a top speed north of 217mph.

But the technical party piece of this 4.74-metre supercar is its predictive chassis system. A computer crunches data covering steering angle, acceleration, yaw rate and available grip, continuously juggling torque distribution, braking force and aerodynamic load. The V8 and trio of e-motors shift power longitudinally and laterally, while the brakes nip any slip in the bud.

Audi Nuvolari - interior12

Stopping power is immense, courtesy of a high-performance braking system featuring 10-piston fixed calipers clamping 420x40mm discs up front, and four-piston calipers with 410x32mm discs at the rear. Bespoke internal venting sheds heat better than standard carbon-ceramic set-ups, while the system can regenerate up to 2.8 megawatts of energy – on par with a Formula One car.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

While we couldn't fully test that regeneration potential on our first drive, the quad-motor powertrain delivers relentless shove that will thrill even the most jaded supercar veterans. It’s deeply impressive on the road and promises to be an absolute riot on track. Remarkably, the V8 sounds punchy yet refined, even at lower speeds.

Inside, the sober, minimalist cockpit – featuring small dials and an angled centre console – won’t be to all tastes. But the slim, Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel feels brilliant and makes the Nuvolari surprisingly easy to thread along coastal roads. 

Switch into Dynamic, Dynamic+ or Track modes, and the rear wing deploys automatically. On straights, it shifts to an 'LD' (Low Downforce) position to maximise stability and top speed. There’s even a F1-style Drag Reduction System (DRS) operated via a steering wheel button, which is essential for unlocking that 217mph+ top speed. Fling it into a fast corner, and the wing pops back up to deliver crucial downforce.

While it’s obviously a compelling and incredibly exciting package, interested UK buyers will be disappointed – even if they have a spare £500k burning a hole in their bank account. All Brit-bound Nuvolaris are already sold out.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volvo EX30 vs Abarth 600e: which small electric SUV is top dog?
Abarth Punto vs Corsa SRi
Alpina XD3 Biturbo vs Porsche Macan S Diesel
Premium electric SUV supertest: BMW iX3 vs Tesla Model Y, Audi SQ6, Alpine A390 and Lexus RZ550e
Alpine A290 vs MINI JCW Electric: an electric hot hatch clash
Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head
Ariel Atom vs Caterham Seven: which lightweight performance car is king of the thrill?
Ariel Nomad
Iconic cars of the 1990s: the decade’s greatest high performance heroes together at last
BMW iX vs Volvo EX90: which premium electric SUV will prevail?
In-depth reviews
Abarth 600e review
Abarth 124 Spider (2016-2019) review
Abarth Punto (2008-2015)
Aion V review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio review
Long-term tests
Abarth 600e Scorpionissima long-term test: hot Italian EV is huge fun, but hard to live with
Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce: long-term test
Long-term test: Audi A5 Saloon e-hybrid S line quattro S-tronic
Long-term test: Dacia Bigster Journey hybrid 155
Long-term test: DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa
Long-term test: Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid
Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a great EV, if you can afford it
Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure
Jaguar F-Pace PHEV: long-term test review
Long-term test: KGM Actyon K50
Road tests
New AC Cobra 378 Superblower 2021 review
New AC Cobra 378 review
New Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa review: rare, rousing and ridiculous
New Alfa Romeo Tonale 2026 review: fashionable but fundamentally flawed
New Alpina B3 Touring 2023 review
New Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review: a fun and engaging electric hot hatch
New Aston Martin Vantage S review: a wonderfully ferocious sports car
New Aston Martin DB12 S 2026 review: an incredibly complete super-GT
New Aston Martin DBX S 2025 review: an astounding hot SUV
New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster 2025 review: fast, exciting and beautiful
Used car tests
Used Abarth 500 (2009-2024) buyer’s guide: fast and fun if you can find the right one
Used Alfa Romeo Tonale (Mk1, 2022-date) buyer’s guide: cut-price Italian style
Used Alfa Romeo Spider (1996-2005) buyer's guide: fun in the sun, for a very low price
Used Aston Martin DB11 (2016-2023) buyer's guide: fast, fun and glorious
Used Aston Martin DBX (Mk1, 2020-date) buyer's guide: luxury SUV looks great and feels special
Used Aston Martin Vantage (Mk2, 2017-date) buyer’s guide: fast, fun and expensive
Used Audi Quattro (Mk1, 1980-1991) buyer’s guide: an iconic and historic coupe
Used Bentley Continental GT (Mk3, 2018-2024) review
Used BMW X1 and iX1 (Mk3, 2022 to date) buyer’s guide: big SUV quality in a small package
Used BMW 5 Series (Mk7, 2017-2024) review and buyer's guide

New & used car deals

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,870Avg. savings £6,416 off RRP*Used from £9,695
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,310Avg. savings £2,449 off RRP*Used from £10,080
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

RRP £15,270Avg. savings £2,398 off RRP*Used from £7,500
New Volkswagen PoloUsed Volkswagen Polo
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £18,205Avg. savings £4,879 off RRP*Used from £7,419
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Rising prices are forcing us into older cars, don't tax them as well
Opinion - Rutherford don&#039;t tax older cars

Rising prices are forcing us into older cars, don't tax them as well

Mike Rutherford argues that the tougher emissions rules must reflect that millions of Brits rely on older cars every day
Opinion
13 Sep 2026
La Cinquecento’s Fiat 500 Scattante is an Italian icon made in Britain
La Cinquecento’s 500 Scattante

La Cinquecento’s Fiat 500 Scattante is an Italian icon made in Britain

This remastered version of the original Fiat 500 was created by new outfit La Cinquecento, which plans to build only a handful each year
News
11 Sep 2026
New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way
Ellis Hyde with the Skoda Epiq

New Skoda Epiq 2026 review: excellent in almost every way

The new Skoda Epiq arrives to sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the Czech brand’s all-electric line-up
Road tests
13 Sep 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content