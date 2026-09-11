The Fiat 500 is a timeless symbol of Italy and la dolce vita, so imagine our surprise when possibly the most perfect restomod of the iconic city car was made here in Britain. West Berkshire, to be precise.

The project began when Max Kindersley, a fashion photographer by trade, decided to bring his family’s old Fiat 500 back to life after it sat in a barn for about 25 years. This was the genesis of his new company La Cinquecento, which literally means 500 in Italian. Its goal is simply “to explore what the ultimate expression of the iconic Italian city car could be”.

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Kindersley plans to produce his remastered version of the classic Fiat 500, dubbed the 500 Scattante, in the same barn where he made the first prototype of the rambunctious little restomod. For those who didn’t take GCSE Italian, the word scattante means quick, fast, agile or quick off the mark.

The car started out in life as a 1973 Fiat 500, however, the design has been masterfully massaged and accentuated with the help of Milan-based design studio BorromeodeSilva, which has previously created stunning restomods of the Lamborghini Diablo, Porsche 928 and Lancia Delta Intergrale.

The wheelarches have been widened, as you may have already guessed, helping to create a more powerful stance. Meanwhile, new side skirts and wheels were added, along with a set of rally-inspired auxiliary lights added up front.