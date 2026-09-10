The hugely popular Volvo XC40 has received a series of upgrades including more refined styling, an even classier interior and big tech boost, just in time for the small premium SUV to celebrate its 10th birthday next year.

Despite its age, the XC40 is still one of the UK’s best-selling cars. But all-new evolutions of two key competitors, the Mercedes GLA and Audi Q3, have also been launched recently, while the BMW X1 is set to go through its own, potentially even more radical, mid-life rejuvenation very soon.

While the updated car is still instantly recognisable as an XC40, the entire front end, including the bonnet, has been redesigned to give the chunky Volvo a more contemporary look. In fact, to our eyes, if you removed Volvo’s Iron Mark emblem, you might think you were looking at a new addition to the Range Rover family.

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The bumper has been simplified and the grille is shorter but wider than before, so it now connects the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ matrix LED headlights, which feature a new, sharper, two-piece signature. There are fresh alloy wheel designs on the XC40 too, including a distinctive 20-inch triple two-spoke set.

Similarly significant tweaks have been made to the rear, including new vertical light units that are slimmer, sharper and more angular than the outgoing model’s, and have a dark smoke tint to them. The rear bumper has been tidied up, too, and the redesigned tailgate has more definition, with sharper bodylines.

“When we designed this, we thought it's a good balance between solidity, but also having an athletic character,” designer Alain Snoodijk told Auto Express as he walked us around the new XC40 in a studio. He and Volvo’s other designers had a lot of freedom when it came to this facelift, so much so that the new designs for the front and rear started as a blank sheet of paper.

Electric Volvo EX40 and EC40 also updated for 2026

The same changes have also applied to the all-electric EX40 and coupe-esque EC40, with their blanked-off grille panel also less tall and wider than before.