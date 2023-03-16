The Audi A2 is reborn – after a 21-year hiatus – as a streamlined electric hatchback claimed to be the most economical car in the brand’s history.

Cue Gen Z shrugging and asking: what was an A2, grandad? A tiny 3.8m-long city car, extravagantly made of aluminium, with a humpbacked silhouette and weedy engines. As concepts go, it was about as close to Audi’s sporty, premium positioning as a bus pass, and with a costly price tag to pay for all that innovation, it flopped.

But now the A2 is back – and it certainly won’t be making the same error on price. Audi’s entry-level EV will cost from £32,200 when UK order books open in October, and that’s before any Electric Car Grant slices between £1,500 and £3,750 off the price. That’ll make it barely more expensive than the A3 Sportback, its combustion equivalent in the line-up.

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Audi is wary of linking the electric car to the original: while success has many parents, failure is an orphan. But the resemblance screams out in the hatchback’s blanked-off grille, swoopy silhouette and ‘Kammback’ rear end. It’s a bodystyle popularised by the Toyota Prius and other teardrop shapes designed to slip through the air.