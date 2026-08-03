However, the prototype had also been fitted with sport suspension that gave it an excessively firm ride and it felt as though the A2 e-tron was bobbing about on the road. Almost every bump and imperfection in the road was transmitted into the cabin, too, and driving over them sent an audible thud into the cabin.

At least the car felt stable through corners and at high speeds, and we wouldn’t go as far to say it was uncomfortable. However, we’re not sure if that’ll be the case on the UK’s more imperfect and undulating roads. We’ll have to wait and see.

The A2 e-tron certainly isn’t the quietest EV we’ve ever tested either, because there was always a considerable amount of road noise present.

Of course, the focus of our jaunt through Sweden was to test efficiency and on that front, the A2 e-tron delivered. Carefully gliding through the countryside, but still with the air-con on and not being afraid to hit the throttle when needed, we averaged 5.5mi/kWh, which would equate to an estimated real-world range of 315 miles.

But perhaps more impressive was the 4.9mi/kWh we achieved when we drove with no consideration for efficiency, enjoying the power on tap and throwing the car into some bends. The A2 e-tron is rear-wheel drive, so if you decide to let your hair down or throw frugality to the wind, simply put your foot down on a tight corner and you'll feel the rear end pushing out ever so slightly as you go around.

How much will the Audi A2 e-tron cost?

The Audi A2 e-tron is likely to go on sale shortly after its debut and shouldn’t cost that much more than the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo that it's based on. That currently starts from £31,580, thanks to a £1,500 Government Electric Car Grant that should apply to its more upmarket cousin, too.

If so, the A2 e-tron won’t cost that much more than its petrol-powered equivalent, the A3. But while this will be the most affordable electric car Audi has made, potentially undercutting its Q4 e-tron by around £15,000, the company has made no compromises on innovation, technology, engineering or design – all the things that customers expect from an Audi today.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.