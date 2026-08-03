New Audi A2 e-tron prototype review: radical-looking EV shows promise
We get an early taste of the all-new Audi A2 e-tron hatchback ahead of its official arrival
Verdict
The new Audi A2 e-tron may not be as radical or as cutting edge as the car that inspired it, however, the two distant relatives have a shared goal of delivering exceptional efficiency and our test drive proves this retro-futuristic hatchback can make good on its promise. Combine that with a head-turning design, a solid interior and, hopefully, competitive pricing, and Audi’s hugely important entry-level electric car is shaping up to be a sure-fire hit.
The Audi A2 was a radical, groundbreaking car when it arrived at the turn of the century, featuring a lightweight aluminium construction, futuristic streamlined design and almost unbelievable efficiency. However, it was also expensive to buy and repair, and ultimately became the biggest flop in Audi’s history, because it turned out people simply were not ready for a car like that.
But it was clearly ahead of its time. Today’s EVs are looking to cut through the air as cleanly as possible, offer as much space as they possibly can and maximise efficiency so they can go as far as possible, in just the same way the unconventional hatchback did. And so, it’s rising from the ashes, with the all-new Audi A2 e-tron set to make its world debut in a matter of weeks.
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Before the big day, Auto Express had the privilege of getting behind the wheel of a not-so-subtly disguised prototype of the A2 e-tron and took it for an economy run through Scandinavia to see if it has inherited the original’s ability to be astonishingly frugal.
How long has Audi been looking to revive the A2?
Michael Schurr, vehicle project manager for the A2 e-tron, revealed to Auto Express that Audi didn’t set out to revive its infamous creation when this project began just three-and-a-half years ago.
“We had some possibilities to make more of an SUV or make something more in this direction, and we decided then to go with this A2 e-tron heritage philosophy,” he told us.
Apparently, all Audi wanted to do was launch an entry-level EV as soon as possible, building on the enormous success of its best-selling electric SUVs, the Q4 e-tron and Q6 e-tron, and creating a zero-emissions alternative to the similarly popular Audi A3 hatchback.
Moving quickly has paid off, because the A2 e-tron is arriving years ahead of the Mercedes A-Class and BMW 1 Series EVs that we know are in the works, plus the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta that was announced recently.
Normally it would take Audi about five years to bring a brand-new car to market. This time, however, the team laid out the mission plan and knew what it wanted to achieve from the beginning, and didn’t deviate from that.
The original A2 famously used a pioneering spaceframe architecture that utilised a lightweight aluminium-intensive structure, benefitting fuel economy, performance and handling. However, it was one of the instruments of the car’s downfall, so unsurprisingly the new A2 e-tron uses a proven, definitely-not-bespoke platform.
It’s called MEB+ and it’s a revised version of the architecture that underpins the Audi Q4 e-tron, plus the VW ID.3, Cupra Born, Skoda Elroq, Ford Capri and many others. That certainly gave the engineers a head start, reducing the development time for the newcomer, but Audi being Audi, it made a few refinements, too.
These include a new electric motor for the rear wheels, a revised gearbox and an improved cooling system for the battery that are designed to help boost efficiency. These same advancements have also benefited the new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo that’s coming soon.
How does the Audi A2 e-tron look?
While the technicolour modern art-style camouflage did a good job keeping all of the finer details on this car under wraps for now, the A2’s silhouette is immediately recognisable, from the sloping roofline and short rounded nose to the bulging wheelarches.
Probably the most challenging elements from the old model to recreate was its unique tailgate design that featured an extra glass panel below the spoiler to improve rear visibility. We’re grateful Audi put in the time and effort though, because without it you unsurprisingly see very little out the back due to the heavily raked windscreen.
Of course, the A2 e-tron isn’t just a tribute act and will put a modern spin on many elements, such as the tail-lights that have been inspired by the Audi Nuvolari supercar’s. Plus the designers could push the aerodynamics even further, so it features aero-optimised wheel designs, active shutters in the front bumper and air curtains to guide the airflow down the side of the car.
Even the sharply defined, ‘Kammback’-style rear end, meaning it doesn’t have a rounded shape like the front, helps to reduce drag and improve efficiency. As a result, the A2 e-tron has a drag coefficient of only 0.24Cd, which is indeed less than the original.
So it’s all about efficiency like the original Audi A2?
Audi designed and engineered the A2 e-tron to be efficient wherever it may go, with low rolling resistance tyres helping in town, with the precisely honed aerodynamics doing more for the car at higher speeds on the open road.
However, the Audi couldn’t be so streamlined that it’s no longer a usable family car, Schurr emphasised. “We focused on what the customers want,” he said. “You can make a car which has a much better efficiency or aerodynamic drag, but then it's not usable for four people.”
Audi is confident it’s found the right balance between aerodynamics and style, but still providing enough space and practicality to satisfy the number and variety of people who would be interested in its entry-level EV.
How much range does it have?
No range or performance figures for the A2 e-tron have been confirmed yet, however, we know it will be available with the same powertrain as the ID.3 Neo.
That’s offered with a 50kWh or 58kWh LFP battery that provide up to 258 and 305 miles of range, respectively, while the top-spec, more energy-dense 79kWh NMC unit is good for up to 390 miles on a charge. This means the more frugal Audi can break the 400-mile barrier.
What’s it like to sit in?
The interior is another thing Audi wants to keep under wrap until the A2 e-tron’s big reveal later this year, but despite the amount of cloth it was covered in, you can still make out the ‘Digital Stage’ layout that all of the brand’s latest models feature.
If it’s the same as the one in the new Q3, customers will be treated to a 12.8-inch touchscreen display and an 11.9-inch driver’s display mounted within a single curved housing, running Audi’s new Android-based infotainment system.
There are some parts shared with the ID.3, such as the front quarterlight and light bar across the dashboard. But the screen set-up is all Audi, as is the dashboard design and steering wheel, plus the unique indicator stalk and gear selector also taken from the Q3.
Closer to the driver’s knee is a little podium with a slim row of buttons and wireless charging pads. Because of this, and how slender the A2 e-tron is, it doesn’t feel like the most spacious electric hatchback around. That said, despite the sloping roofline, even six-foot adults have enough headroom to sit in the back – in fact, we had a few inches to spare – and there’s a decent amount of legroom, too.
This was a pre-production prototype, so quality might not be representative of the finished car. That said, we liked the woven fabric on the tops of the doors and the dashboard, and all the plastics we could see have a matt finish, rather than the brand’s usual glossy black, fingerprint-attracting finish.
What’s the Audi A2 e-tron like to drive?
On the smooth, calm, almost cornerless route we took through rural Sweden, the Audi A2 e-tron was a nice, pleasant but not particularly exciting car to drive. All the controls have a pleasant weight to them, and we found the steering is quick and direct, plus even the mid-range version we drove packed enough punch to feel zippy and quickly get up to motorway speed.
However, the prototype had also been fitted with sport suspension that gave it an excessively firm ride and it felt as though the A2 e-tron was bobbing about on the road. Almost every bump and imperfection in the road was transmitted into the cabin, too, and driving over them sent an audible thud into the cabin.
At least the car felt stable through corners and at high speeds, and we wouldn’t go as far to say it was uncomfortable. However, we’re not sure if that’ll be the case on the UK’s more imperfect and undulating roads. We’ll have to wait and see.
The A2 e-tron certainly isn’t the quietest EV we’ve ever tested either, because there was always a considerable amount of road noise present.
Of course, the focus of our jaunt through Sweden was to test efficiency and on that front, the A2 e-tron delivered. Carefully gliding through the countryside, but still with the air-con on and not being afraid to hit the throttle when needed, we averaged 5.5mi/kWh, which would equate to an estimated real-world range of 315 miles.
But perhaps more impressive was the 4.9mi/kWh we achieved when we drove with no consideration for efficiency, enjoying the power on tap and throwing the car into some bends. The A2 e-tron is rear-wheel drive, so if you decide to let your hair down or throw frugality to the wind, simply put your foot down on a tight corner and you'll feel the rear end pushing out ever so slightly as you go around.
How much will the Audi A2 e-tron cost?
The Audi A2 e-tron is likely to go on sale shortly after its debut and shouldn’t cost that much more than the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo that it's based on. That currently starts from £31,580, thanks to a £1,500 Government Electric Car Grant that should apply to its more upmarket cousin, too.
If so, the A2 e-tron won’t cost that much more than its petrol-powered equivalent, the A3. But while this will be the most affordable electric car Audi has made, potentially undercutting its Q4 e-tron by around £15,000, the company has made no compromises on innovation, technology, engineering or design – all the things that customers expect from an Audi today.
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|Model:
|Audi A2 e-tron
|Price:
|from £35,000 (est)
|Powertrain:
|58kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|188bhp/350Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8.0 seconds (est)
|Range:
|315 miles (est)
|Max. charging:
|105kW (10-80% in 26 mins)
|On sale:
|Autumn 2026