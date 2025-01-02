New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo: EV hatch gets massive update, Golf-a-like look and lots of buttons!
The new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo EV banishes the quirkiness of its predecessor with a less cartoonish look and smarter tech
Volkswagen has overhauled its ID.3 electric hatchback, with a new look, fresh cockpit and more range to fix long-standing flaws. It even gets a double-barrelled name: ID.3 Neo.
While the Volkswagen ID.3 was modified in 2023 with a new front bumper, extra body-coloured panels and plusher cockpit plastics, that was a drop in the ocean compared with this comprehensive update. It introduces new batteries, a 30 per cent more efficient motor and the ability to spot red traffic lights ahead and slow accordingly. One-pedal driving, something VW conspicuously avoided on the original 3, is now offered too.
But you can’t miss the main event, the redesign, which introduces much of the ‘Pure Positive’ design language that shapes the forthcoming, smaller ID.Polo and ID.Cross EVs. The designers have cleverly retro-fitted the brand’s new grille treatment, connecting the headlamps with a light bar containing an illuminated VW logo. Wheels span 18 to 20 inches, with a new supersized rim resembling a Japanese throwing star and named after the ID’s factory hometown of Zwickau.
The Neo also bins the black, with its predecessor’s dark windscreen pillars, roof and rear panel between the tail-lamps all eliminated to trigger a cleaner, more sophisticated look. It makes the ID.3 look less cartoonish but its unchanged, practically one-box silhouette won’t be mistaken for a Golf’s – and that’s why the ID.Golf name remains off limits.
“[The name change] we were debating the most was the ID.3’s,” VW brand CEO Thomas Schäfer told us at a preview event of all the 2026 VW EVs. “A lot of people tell us: ‘call it Golf’. But it’s not a Golf, so we’re not going to call it ID.Golf. The proportions of the ID.3 are different. The downside was always its looks, especially inside and the materials, and that is now fixed.”
What does the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo look like inside?
Engineering boss Kai Grünitz agreed that the “biggest jump forward” was in the cockpit. “Straight lines, instead of curves, create a feeling of stability, with higher quality materials,” he explained. VW’s new managers clearly hated the wackiness of the original ID hatch, with its white steering wheel and unpopular haptic switches.
So the Neo gets a bank of air-con buttons in the all-new centre console, with hidden stowage for a 13-inch laptop, a dais for two smartphones, two cupholders and a volume knob. And the unpopular selector for operating both front and rear windows is banished, for a simple set of four switches. Conservatism is very much back in fashion.
Stable, likeable and a dash of secret sauce are the ingredients in Volkswagen’s new design recipe. The latter’s flourish is epitomised by the digital cockpit’s selectable retro display, which mirrors an eighties Mk1 Golf’s instrument panel. Ferrari won’t like it, but it offers more than a hint of the much-trumpeted design of its new Luce EV’s cockpit. The VW’s new letterbox driver’s screen measures 10.25 inches, and makes the outgoing ID.3 and ID.Buzz’s displays look prehistoric.
Other cockpit changes include Peugeot-style fabric on the upper dashboard, and proper buttons on the steering wheel to operate cruise control, infotainment and the displays. The passenger cell remains the same, which means excellent rear legroom, and the boot still stows 385 litres or 1,267 with the rear seats folded. There’s a modest frunk too.
New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo battery and range
Enhancements are more emphatic beneath the skin. Volkswagen’s PowerCo subsidiary is installing its first European lithium iron (LFP) battery production in Salzgitter, Germany, making the lower cost cell chemistry available for all its new generation EVs.
The Neo’s 50 and 58kWh LFP packs differ slightly in size compared with the outgoing car’s but their ranges are superior, and charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes up to 29 minutes. The base 50kWh Trend model travels 259 miles, an 18-mile boost, while the 58kWh pack – available with the upper Life or Style trims – makes a significant 37-mile leap to 307 miles of range.
The long-distance, 79kWh battery manages 391 miles on a full charge according to the WLTP cycle, a 16-mile boost. This pack retains its NMC chemistry, illustrating the Neo’s efficiency gains, especially from its new APP350 motor.
Maximum torque climbs from 310 to 350Nm: power outputs are tiered according to battery size. So the base car musters 168bhp, the mid-ranking LFP model 188bhp, while the long-range edition packs 228bhp. The benchmark 0-62mph sprints take 8.6-, 8.0- and 7.0-seconds respectively.
Volkswagen ID.3 GTI on the way
If you want more power, Volkswagen has confirmed that the rear-wheel-drive ID.3 Neo will get its first GTI version. Set to be unveiled in September, this gets an APP550 motor: no prizes for guessing peak torque will be 550Nm.
That’s about the time when right-hand-drive production of the regular ID.3 Neo models commences. There’s no word on UK prices yet, but the outgoing model starts at £30,860 – and those cheaper LFP batteries should give VW room to be aggressive, to keep pace with the EV price war.
Other Volkswagen EVs coming in 2026
VW ID3.Polo – April
This small one is the big one: an iconic VW, reborn as an electric supermini. New family look, 279-mile max range
VW ID.Polo GTI – May
Expect much of the 2023’s concept’s trad GTI goodness to become reality: 20-inch rims, sporty bodykit and circa 222bhp e-motor
VW ID.Cross – July
The name confirms this is the electric answer to the T-Cross baby SUV. Same 52kWh battery as sister models, but more spacious
VW ID.3 GTI – September
Bye bye GTX, in comes a proper GTI-branded ID.3 GTI. Expect the usual red flourishes, and 550Nm of torque spinning the rear wheels
New VW ID.4 – October
VW’s template is clear: take the ID.4 e-SUV, give it the family face, a less wacky interior, LFP batteries. Crown it with a new name: ID.Tiguan
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