Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo: EV hatch gets massive update, Golf-a-like look and lots of buttons!

The new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo EV banishes the quirkiness of its predecessor with a less cartoonish look and smarter tech

By:Phil McNamara
15 Apr 2026
Volkswagen ID.3 Neo - front20

Volkswagen has overhauled its ID.3 electric hatchback, with a new look, fresh cockpit and more range to fix long-standing flaws. It even gets a double-barrelled name: ID.3 Neo.

While the Volkswagen ID.3 was modified in 2023 with a new front bumper, extra body-coloured panels and plusher cockpit plastics, that was a drop in the ocean compared with this comprehensive update. It introduces new batteries, a 30 per cent more efficient motor and the ability to spot red traffic lights ahead and slow accordingly. One-pedal driving, something VW conspicuously avoided on the original 3, is now offered too.

But you can’t miss the main event, the redesign, which introduces much of the ‘Pure Positive’ design language that shapes the forthcoming, smaller ID.Polo and ID.Cross EVs. The designers have cleverly retro-fitted the brand’s new grille treatment, connecting the headlamps with a light bar containing an illuminated VW logo. Wheels span 18 to 20 inches, with a new supersized rim resembling a Japanese throwing star and named after the ID’s factory hometown of Zwickau.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Neo also bins the black, with its predecessor’s dark windscreen pillars, roof and rear panel between the tail-lamps all eliminated to trigger a cleaner, more sophisticated look. It makes the ID.3 look less cartoonish but its unchanged, practically one-box silhouette won’t be mistaken for a Golf’s – and that’s why the ID.Golf name remains off limits. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“[The name change] we were debating the most was the ID.3’s,” VW brand CEO Thomas Schäfer told us at a preview event of all the 2026 VW EVs. “A lot of people tell us: ‘call it Golf’. But it’s not a Golf, so we’re not going to call it ID.Golf. The proportions of the ID.3 are different. The downside was always its looks, especially inside and the materials, and that is now fixed.”

What does the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo look like inside?

Phil McNamara sat in the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo20

Engineering boss Kai Grünitz agreed that the “biggest jump forward” was in the cockpit. “Straight lines, instead of curves, create a feeling of stability, with higher quality materials,” he explained. VW’s new managers clearly hated the wackiness of the original ID hatch, with its white steering wheel and unpopular haptic switches. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

So the Neo gets a bank of air-con buttons in the all-new centre console, with hidden stowage for a 13-inch laptop, a dais for two smartphones, two cupholders and a volume knob. And the unpopular selector for operating both front and rear windows is banished, for a simple set of four switches. Conservatism is very much back in fashion.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Stable, likeable and a dash of secret sauce are the ingredients in Volkswagen’s new design recipe. The latter’s flourish is epitomised by the digital cockpit’s selectable retro display, which mirrors an eighties Mk1 Golf’s instrument panel. Ferrari won’t like it, but it offers more than a hint of the much-trumpeted design of its new Luce EV’s cockpit. The VW’s new letterbox driver’s screen measures 10.25 inches, and makes the outgoing ID.3 and ID.Buzz’s displays look prehistoric. 

Other cockpit changes include Peugeot-style fabric on the upper dashboard, and proper buttons on the steering wheel to operate cruise control, infotainment and the displays. The passenger cell remains the same, which means excellent rear legroom, and the boot still stows 385 litres or 1,267 with the rear seats folded. There’s a modest frunk too.

New Volkswagen ID.3 Neo battery and range

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo - rear20

Enhancements are more emphatic beneath the skin. Volkswagen’s PowerCo subsidiary is installing its first European lithium iron (LFP) battery production in Salzgitter, Germany, making the lower cost cell chemistry available for all its new generation EVs. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Neo’s 50 and 58kWh LFP packs differ slightly in size compared with the outgoing car’s but their ranges are superior, and charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes up to 29 minutes. The base 50kWh Trend model travels 259 miles, an 18-mile boost, while the 58kWh pack – available with the upper Life or Style trims – makes a significant 37-mile leap to 307 miles of range. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The long-distance, 79kWh battery manages 391 miles on a full charge according to the WLTP cycle, a 16-mile boost. This pack retains its NMC chemistry, illustrating the Neo’s efficiency gains, especially from its new APP350 motor.  

Maximum torque climbs from 310 to 350Nm: power outputs are tiered according to battery size. So the base car musters 168bhp, the mid-ranking LFP model 188bhp, while the long-range edition packs 228bhp. The benchmark 0-62mph sprints take 8.6-, 8.0- and 7.0-seconds respectively.

Volkswagen ID.3 GTI on the way

If you want more power, Volkswagen has confirmed that the rear-wheel-drive ID.3 Neo will get its first GTI version. Set to be unveiled in September, this gets an APP550 motor: no prizes for guessing peak torque will be 550Nm. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s about the time when right-hand-drive production of the regular ID.3 Neo models commences. There’s no word on UK prices yet, but the outgoing model starts at £30,860 – and those cheaper LFP batteries should give VW room to be aggressive, to keep pace with the EV price war.

Other Volkswagen EVs coming in 2026

VW ID3.Polo – April

Volkswagen ID. Polo render by Avarvarii - front quarter

This small one is the big one: an iconic VW, reborn as an electric supermini. New family look, 279-mile max range

VW ID.Polo GTI – May

Volkswagen ID Polo GTI - front

Expect much of the 2023’s concept’s trad GTI goodness to become reality: 20-inch rims, sporty bodykit and circa 222bhp e-motor

VW ID.Cross – July

Volkswagen ID. Cross prototype - front

The name confirms this is the electric answer to the T-Cross baby SUV. Same 52kWh battery as sister models, but more spacious

VW ID.3 GTI – September

Volkswagen ID.3 Neo - front action

Bye bye GTX, in comes a proper GTI-branded ID.3 GTI. Expect the usual red flourishes, and 550Nm of torque spinning the rear wheels

New VW ID.4 – October

Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - front 3/4

VW’s template is clear: take the ID.4 e-SUV, give it the family face, a less wacky interior, LFP batteries. Crown it with a new name: ID.Tiguan 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice review: plenty of purple but the price is a hurdle
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire &amp; Ice - front

New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice review: plenty of purple but the price is a hurdle

The new Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Fire & Ice costs a hefty premium over the standard GTX, but you'll definitely stand out from the crowd
Road tests
5 Feb 2026
The biggest modern car failures: models that should have changed the world, but didn't
The biggest modern car failures

The biggest modern car failures: models that should have changed the world, but didn't

Sometimes things just don’t go to plan, as demonstrated by these promising models that ultimately disappointed
Best cars & vans
28 Jan 2026
Volkswagen ID.3 review
Volkswagen ID.3 - main image

Volkswagen ID.3 review

The Volkswagen ID.3 is a good electric hatchback overall, but a few niggles hold it back
In-depth reviews
1 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.3 with 350-mile range unbelievable value at £212 a month
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.3 with 350-mile range unbelievable value at £212 a month

The ID.3 is an excellent all-round electric hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 20.
News
20 Oct 2025

Most Popular

New cars cost too much but some brands are finally finding the price sweet spot
Opinion - new car prices, header image

New cars cost too much but some brands are finally finding the price sweet spot

New cars are expensive, but Mike Rutherford is pleased to see that some manufacturers have found a pricing sweet spot
Opinion
12 Apr 2026
We got it wrong: VW ID.3 and ID.4 will be replaced by “true Volkswagens”
Volkswagen ID.3 - front and rear

We got it wrong: VW ID.3 and ID.4 will be replaced by “true Volkswagens”

The inside story on how the people’s car maker lost touch with the people, before rediscovering its mojo under boss Thomas Schäfer
News
10 Apr 2026
New Lepas L6 coming to the UK: Jaecoo 7 sister car offers hybrid and EV power
Lepas L6 (EV) - front

New Lepas L6 coming to the UK: Jaecoo 7 sister car offers hybrid and EV power

The Lepas L6 will be sold in self-charging hybrid and full EV forms when it arrives later this year
News
13 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content