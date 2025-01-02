Volkswagen has overhauled its ID.3 electric hatchback, with a new look, fresh cockpit and more range to fix long-standing flaws. It even gets a double-barrelled name: ID.3 Neo.

While the Volkswagen ID.3 was modified in 2023 with a new front bumper, extra body-coloured panels and plusher cockpit plastics, that was a drop in the ocean compared with this comprehensive update. It introduces new batteries, a 30 per cent more efficient motor and the ability to spot red traffic lights ahead and slow accordingly. One-pedal driving, something VW conspicuously avoided on the original 3, is now offered too.

But you can’t miss the main event, the redesign, which introduces much of the ‘Pure Positive’ design language that shapes the forthcoming, smaller ID.Polo and ID.Cross EVs. The designers have cleverly retro-fitted the brand’s new grille treatment, connecting the headlamps with a light bar containing an illuminated VW logo. Wheels span 18 to 20 inches, with a new supersized rim resembling a Japanese throwing star and named after the ID’s factory hometown of Zwickau.

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The Neo also bins the black, with its predecessor’s dark windscreen pillars, roof and rear panel between the tail-lamps all eliminated to trigger a cleaner, more sophisticated look. It makes the ID.3 look less cartoonish but its unchanged, practically one-box silhouette won’t be mistaken for a Golf’s – and that’s why the ID.Golf name remains off limits.