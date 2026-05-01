The big, bold and brutish new BYD Ti7 is on sale now, with prices for the plug-in hybrid SUV starting from £47,995 – around £25,000 less than the PHEV version of its chief rival (and main inspiration), the Land Rover Defender.

The five-metre long seven-seater also undercuts numerous other premium SUVs, including the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC and Audi Q5, even though they’re smaller and don’t feature plug-in power as standard.

The Ti7 is powered by the Chinese giant’s new performance-focused ‘DM-p’ plug-in-hybrid system. It consists of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors that deliver all-wheel drive and a combined 402bhp – enough to hurl this 2.4-tonne towerblock from 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds.

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The petrol engine is mostly used to generate energy for the e-motors and a 35.6kWh Blade Battery that can deliver up to 74 miles of pure-electric driving, roughly three times what the plug-in Defender is capable of.

Just like the new age Defender, the Ti7 is built on a unibody-style construction, rather than the more rugged body-on-frame of rivals such as the Toyota Land Cruiser. This set-up is beneficial in terms of interior space and driving refinement, so although the Ti7 looks like an off-roader, it shouldn’t drive like one.