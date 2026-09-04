One million Skoda Karoq SUVs have now officially rolled off the production line, so to give itself a pat on the back the Czech brand is launching a new top-spec model that comes with a whole kitchen sink’s worth of kit as standard. Called the Skoda Karoq Sportline Black Edition, it’s available to order now from just under £40,000.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unique to the Black Edition are new 19-inch alloy wheels and a monochrome paint palette, which builds on top of the existing Sportline trim. This includes black finishes to the grille, badging, mirror caps and roof rails.

Inside, you’ll find black leather sports seats, plus a black rooflining and aluminium pedals, all complemented by a comprehensive list of standard equipment. This includes heated front and outer rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic glass sunroof and an upgraded Canton sound system.

Matrix LED headlights, a heated windscreen and an adaptive damper set-up, or DCC in Skoda speak, are also included, representing a decent cost saving compared with specifying them individually.

Skoda will offer the Black Edition with four powertrain options, starting with the 148bhp mild-hybrid 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol in either six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch (DSG) automatic form for around £40,000. An upgraded 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol with all-wheel drive bumps the price up to £45,335, and if you’re after an increasingly rare diesel option, this can also be specified with all-wheel drive for £46,035.

However, the Karoq will soldier on without any plug-in or full hybrid options, which has become something of a blind spot for the SUV as it faces increasingly competitive rivals from China and elsewhere.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...