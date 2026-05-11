Skoda will offer even more impressive value in its mid-size SUV with the new Karoq Design Edition joining the range in the UK. This fresh model will bring in extra equipment and some styling enhancements over the entry-level SE Edition, costing just £750 more model-for-model. Prices start at £31,610 and it'll be available to order from 1 July.

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Key changes for the Design Edition include a new set of diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, plus black finishes for the mirror caps, badging, front grille and roof rails. It also has a larger rear spoiler from the more expensive Sportline model.

Inside, the Design Edition is fitted with the higher-specification ‘Lodge’ interior, which is usually a £230 optional extra, and this joins an already comprehensive set of equipment that includes heated seats, a leather steering wheel, reversing camera and keyless entry and start.

The tech package is also derived from the SE Edition and includes an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 10.25-inch driver’s display and eight-speaker stereo. All-round parking sensors, plus all the ‘Simply Clever’ features typical of Skoda are also included, such as a small rubbish bin in the door, an ice-scraper integrated into the fuel-filler cap and a sunglasses holder in the roof.

The Design Edition is available with three powertrains, starting with an entry-level 115bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual transmission. You can also have a 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor with 148bhp, which can be paired with either the six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.

All variants will be available to order from 1 July, and cost from £31,610. Four-cylinder models fitted with the DSG transmission start at £34,235. These prices put it slightly higher than comparable Chinese SUV models including the Jaecoo 7 and Omoda 5, but the Karoq is competitive with rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

If you’re interested in buying a Skoda Karoq, or any of its rival compact SUVs, make sure to check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service to check out some of the great deals on in-stock vehicles.