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New Skoda Karoq Design Edition adds more kit and new style

High equipment levels and a smart look come as standard on the new Karoq Design Edition, plus it’s a relative bargain!

By:Jordan Katsianis
11 May 2026
New Skoda Karoq Design Edition - front 3/4

Skoda will offer even more impressive value in its mid-size SUV with the new Karoq Design Edition joining the range in the UK. This fresh model will bring in extra equipment and some styling enhancements over the entry-level SE Edition, costing just £750 more model-for-model. Prices start at £31,610 and it'll be available to order from 1 July. 

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Key changes for the Design Edition include a new set of diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, plus black finishes for the mirror caps, badging, front grille and roof rails. It also has a larger rear spoiler from the more expensive Sportline model. 

Inside, the Design Edition is fitted with the higher-specification ‘Lodge’ interior, which is usually a £230 optional extra, and this joins an already comprehensive set of equipment that includes heated seats, a leather steering wheel, reversing camera and keyless entry and start. 

The tech package is also derived from the SE Edition and includes an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 10.25-inch driver’s display and eight-speaker stereo. All-round parking sensors, plus all the ‘Simply Clever’ features typical of Skoda are also included, such as a small rubbish bin in the door, an ice-scraper integrated into the fuel-filler cap and a sunglasses holder in the roof. 

The Design Edition is available with three powertrains, starting with an entry-level 115bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with a six-speed manual transmission. You can also have a 1.5-litre four-cylinder motor with 148bhp, which can be paired with either the six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission

New Skoda Karoq Design Edition - interior

All variants will be available to order from 1 July, and cost from £31,610. Four-cylinder models fitted with the DSG transmission start at £34,235. These prices put it slightly higher than comparable Chinese SUV models including the Jaecoo 7 and Omoda 5, but the Karoq is competitive with rivals such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage

If you’re interested in buying a Skoda Karoq, or any of its rival compact SUVs, make sure to check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service to check out some of the great deals on in-stock vehicles. 

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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