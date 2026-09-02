Luxury electric SUVs aren’t selling, and I know the reason why

Big, heavy and luxurious electric SUVs: while they’re a solid testbed for tech that’ll no doubt filter down, they feel like the answer to a question nobody is (yet) asking.

Just this week, there’s been two in the news. First up is the Range Rover EV550: a £150,000-plus, 2.8-tonne behemoth that has been drip-fed to us for what feels like years now. It’ll launch properly over the next few months, giving well heeled customers a “real-world” range of 330-odd miles, and the ability to top up the battery to 80 per cent in just over 20 minutes.

Then there’s the Bentley Torcal, which we’ve had the pleasure of riding in for the first time. While specifications are still under wraps, this “urban EV” is expected to be more than five metres long and go from 0-62mph in less than four seconds.

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Of course, these aren’t the first cars of their kind. The bulbous Mercedes EQE and EQS, despite their strong on-paper numbers and tech-filled cabins, haven’t been the sales successes their maker hoped. The Lotus Eletre sets a high benchmark for driving dynamics, but when was the last time you saw one on the road? Even the Volvo EX90 has struggled in a market seemingly controlled by the internal-combustion engine.