Buying a new car is an exciting prospect, but it’s also an expensive one. The last thing you want after paying out for your new motor is further expense caused by iffy reliability.

The Driver Power owner satisfaction survey gives us a unique and exclusive insight into the reliability of new cars in the real world because the data comes from people who own and use the cars.

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By reading this list of Driver Power’s most reliable car manufacturers, you’ll be able to make a better informed decision about your car purchase - zeroing-in on the best brands and avoiding the least reliable car manufacturers, if you so wish.

Each year the Driver Power survey asks UK motorists to score their cars on a number of different factors – reliability included. This gives us a clear idea of how the cars we test fare in the real world after many months and miles. You can influence next year’s data by completing the survey here…

Most reliable car manufacturers

Manufacturer Driver Power reliability score Driver Power best manufacturer ranking (out of 30) 1 Mercedes 92.42% 1st 2 Volvo 91.43% 14th 3 Mazda 91.26% 11th 4 Honda 90.31% 17th 5 Toyota 90.00% 19th 6 Suzuki 89.74% 15th 7 Tesla 89.40% 3rd 8 Skoda 88.94% 20th 9 Vauxhall 88.76% 6th 10 Peugeot 88.63% 7th

1. Mercedes - 92.42%

Take a trip abroad and you may very well see plenty of decades-old Mercedes still earning their crust as taxis. We can’t think of a stronger case for the reliability of older Mercs, and it’s evident that the latest models are living up to this legacy, too. Mercedes just so happens to have been rated as the best car manufacturer in the 2026 Driver Power survey, so the three-pointed star certainly appears to be back on top form.

2. Volvo - 91.43%

There were a few outbursts here and there when Volvo found itself under the control of the Chinese carmaker Geely. However, we’re sure that many of the Swedish brand’s fans and customers will be pleased to see that it's still building cars that are highly dependable. As with any other car, maintenance is the key to reliability, but a number of owners did say that Volvo’s servicing costs are particularly steep.

3. Mazda - 91.26%

With its 3.3-litre diesels, rotary-engined R-EVs and uniquely-engineered Skyactiv petrol engines, Mazda is a bit of a rebel in the modern car market, happy to go its own way technologically. However, despite this rather unusual approach to powertrains, it’s clear that Mazda’s engineers know how to build them properly and owners report top class reliability. It would seem that some more attention needs to be focused towards the on-board technology, though, as owners were left feeling frustrated with their sat-navs and phone connectivity.

4. Honda - 90.31%

Japanese cars have long been hailed as some of the most reliable on the market (there are four in the top 6 of this list) and Honda’s reputation rarely comes into question in this regard. Owners also ranked Honda’s fuel economy as the very best in the whole survey, and the firm’s patented Magic Seats are as popular as ever.

5. Toyota - 90.00%

Another brand that’s become a byword for reliability is Toyota. However, its performance on this list has dipped a little bit over recent years. That being said, a fifth-place finish is still nothing to be sniffed at. Economy and running costs are also particular highlights for owners, thanks to Toyota’s well-proven hybrid and electric powertrains, plus the generous warranty.

6. Suzuki - 89.74%

Suzuki isn’t exactly the biggest name in the UK car market, but the cars that it’s selling are holding up very well from a reliability perspective. However, while it appears to be a case of quality over quantity at first glance, some owners have been left feeling rather disappointed with their cars’ interior fit-and-finish.

7. Tesla - 89.40%

The best thing about Tesla being a standard bearer in the modern EV market is that its older models have been around for a while and are now showing us how electric cars cope after many years and miles. We’re still seeing a healthy number of the early Model S and Model X cars on the road, so that’s a promising sign. What’s even better is that the latest, much more advanced models are also performing very well.

8. Skoda - 88.94%

Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ mantra is all well and good, but for a truly simple car ownership experience, you’ll need one that isn’t constantly in the garage. Fortunately, Skoda’s line-up is holding up well against the tests of time. Build quality was also rated highly, which will be especially good news for anyone looking for their next family car.

9. Vauxhall - 88.76%

Due to the brand being a member of the Stellantis family, many modern Vauxhalls share parts and platforms with models from its sister companies like Peugeot and Citroen. The Driver Power survey seems to prove that this move is paying off, too, as Vauxhall winds up in eighth place on this list. In fact, Vauxhall owners are a pretty happy bunch across the board, as the brand placed sixth overall on the best manufacturer scoreboard.

10. Peugeot - 88.63%

It’d be a bit peculiar if Peugeot wasn’t close behind Vauxhall, given how much the two makers’ cars now have in common. It’s the same story in the main manufacturer rankings, where Peugeot placed 7th behind Vauxhall in 6th. The layout of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit is as divisive as always, though.

Least reliable car manufacturers

Manufacturer Driver Power reliability score Driver Power best manufacturer ranking (out of 30) 1 Jeep 81.68% 8th 2 MG 83.94% 29th 3 Cupra 84.00% 27th 4 Dacia 84.14% 30th 5 Land Rover 84.39% 10th 6 BYD 85.14% 16th 7 Citroen 85.71% 28th 8 SEAT 86.27% 24th 9 Fiat 86.44% 18th 10 Ford 86.70% 21st

1. Jeep - 81.68%

For many decades, Jeep has been a byword for toughness. However, it would appear that the latest cars are struggling to live up to this reputation at the moment. This is a shame, as Jeep owners have otherwise been pretty pleased with their cars, scoring them highly in a number of other key areas including ride and handling, powertrains and running costs.

2. MG - 83.94%

It’s fair to say that the reincarnated MG brand has become best known for its low-cost cars. While we’re always in favour of a bargain, it appears that cheap isn’t equating to cheerfulness where reliability is concerned. Finishing in 29th place out of 30 in the main Driver Power manufacturer rankings isn’t very reassuring, either. MG does have one of the longest standard warranties on the market at seven-years or 80,000 miles, but having to make lots of claims is never an ideal experience.

3. Cupra - 84.00%

Cupra owners have poured cold water on this VW Group member’s evolution from a badge for hot SEAT models to a full-scale brand. Cupra’s reliability seems to leave a lot to be desired, and drivers were also critical of their cars’ ride and handling qualities and exterior designs.

4. Dacia - 84.14%

Just like MG, Dacia is another brand that unashamedly focuses on budgets rather than bells and whistles. The Driver Power survey does show that this value for money has resonated with buyers, but that’s where the love story ends. Reliability, practicality and infotainment all took a pounding in the final results, and this pushed Dacia all the way down to 30th out of 30 on the best manufacturer leaderboard.

5. Land Rover - 84.39%

Poor old Land Rover is often the butt of reliability-related jokes, and while JLR’s engineers are adamant that they’re making plenty of improvements, this result will be a disappointment. Considering that Land Rover makes some of the most expensive, upmarket cars of any carmaker on this list, the sting of frequent repair costs will be all the greater.

6. BYD - 85.14%

Chinese car brands are still pretty new to the UK’s shores, but the earliest arrivals have been here long enough for owners to paint a clearer picture of what they’re like to live with in the long-term. BYD is one such brand, and unfortunately it’s grim news reliability-wise. However, the Chinese giant has partly redeemed itself with high scores for the smoothness of its powertrains and affordable running costs.

7. Citroen - 85.71%

Both Peugeot and Vauxhall found themselves on the list of the top 10 most reliable brands, so it’s a bit of a shock that Citroen is languishing down here. All three of these names live under the Stellantis umbrella, and there’s plenty of parts-sharing going on. There’s an even bigger shock, though, and that’s the fact that owners rated ride comfort rather poorly — something that’s been a Citroen speciality for generations.

8. SEAT - 86.27%

As much as the two names try to remain separated, wherever you find Cupra, SEAT won’t be too far away. That’s indeed the case here, although SEAT fared ever-so-slightly better in the Driver Power survey overall. Exterior design was the highest point for owners, but fit-and-finish was a letdown.

9. Fiat - 86.44%

It’s a balanced outcome for Stellantis as it winds up with two brands on both the most and least reliable manufacturer lists. Fiat drivers love their cars’ retro looks, but sadly, it seems that build quality is also an issue.

10. Ford - 86.70%

While the decades-long rivalry between Ford and Vauxhall has died down a bit in recent years, this might be the flashpoint that starts it up again. While Vauxhall was rated as the eighth most reliable brand, Ford is a long way off in tenth place here. However, Ford’s reputation for an enjoyable driving experience remains respectably strong.

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