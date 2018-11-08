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Most and least reliable car manufacturers 2026

These are the brands that are building the most reliable cars on UK roads, along with the ones that you might wish to avoid

By:Shane Wilkinson
30 Aug 2026
Most and least reliable car brands - header image

Buying a new car is an exciting prospect, but it’s also an expensive one. The last thing you want after paying out for your new motor is further expense caused by iffy reliability. 

The Driver Power owner satisfaction survey gives us a unique and exclusive insight into the reliability of new cars in the real world because the data comes from people who own and use the cars. 

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By reading this list of Driver Power’s most reliable car manufacturers, you’ll be able to make a better informed decision about your car purchase - zeroing-in on the best brands and avoiding the least reliable car manufacturers, if you so wish. 

Each year the Driver Power survey asks UK motorists to score their cars on a number of different factors – reliability included. This gives us a clear idea of how the cars we test fare in the real world after many months and miles. You can influence next year’s data by completing the survey here…

Most reliable car manufacturers 

 ManufacturerDriver Power reliability scoreDriver Power best manufacturer ranking (out of 30)
1Mercedes92.42%1st
2Volvo91.43%14th
3Mazda91.26%11th
4Honda90.31%17th
5Toyota90.00%19th
6Suzuki89.74%15th
7Tesla89.40%3rd
8Skoda88.94%20th
9Vauxhall88.76%6th
10Peugeot88.63%7th

1. Mercedes - 92.42%

Mercedes CLA Hybrid - front tracking

Take a trip abroad and you may very well see plenty of decades-old Mercedes still earning their crust as taxis. We can’t think of a stronger case for the reliability of older Mercs, and it’s evident that the latest models are living up to this legacy, too. Mercedes just so happens to have been rated as the best car manufacturer in the 2026 Driver Power survey, so the three-pointed star certainly appears to be back on top form.

2. Volvo - 91.43%

Volvo XC90 - front

There were a few outbursts here and there when Volvo found itself under the control of the Chinese carmaker Geely. However, we’re sure that many of the Swedish brand’s fans and customers will be pleased to see that it's still building cars that are highly dependable. As with any other car, maintenance is the key to reliability, but a number of owners did say that Volvo’s servicing costs are particularly steep. 

3. Mazda - 91.26%

Mazda MX-5 - front tracking

With its 3.3-litre diesels, rotary-engined R-EVs and uniquely-engineered Skyactiv petrol engines, Mazda is a bit of a rebel in the modern car market, happy to go its own way technologically. However, despite this rather unusual approach to powertrains, it’s clear that Mazda’s engineers know how to build them properly and owners report top class reliability. It would seem that some more attention needs to be focused towards the on-board technology, though, as owners were left feeling frustrated with their sat-navs and phone connectivity.

4. Honda - 90.31%

Honda Civic - front tracking

Japanese cars have long been hailed as some of the most reliable on the market (there are four in the top 6 of this list) and Honda’s reputation rarely comes into question in this regard. Owners also ranked Honda’s fuel economy as the very best in the whole survey, and the firm’s patented Magic Seats are as popular as ever.

5. Toyota - 90.00%

Toyota Corolla - front tracking

Another brand that’s become a byword for reliability is Toyota. However, its performance on this list has dipped a little bit over recent years. That being said, a fifth-place finish is still nothing to be sniffed at. Economy and running costs are also particular highlights for owners, thanks to Toyota’s well-proven hybrid and electric powertrains, plus the generous warranty.

6. Suzuki - 89.74%

Suzuki Swift - front

Suzuki isn’t exactly the biggest name in the UK car market, but the cars that it’s selling are holding up very well from a reliability perspective. However, while it appears to be a case of quality over quantity at first glance, some owners have been left feeling rather disappointed with their cars’ interior fit-and-finish.

7. Tesla - 89.40%

Tesla Model Y - front tracking

The best thing about Tesla being a standard bearer in the modern EV market is that its older models have been around for a while and are now showing us how electric cars cope after many years and miles. We’re still seeing a healthy number of the early Model S and Model X cars on the road, so that’s a promising sign. What’s even better is that the latest, much more advanced models are also performing very well.

8. Skoda - 88.94%

Skoda Octavia Estate vRS - front tracking

Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ mantra is all well and good, but for a truly simple car ownership experience, you’ll need one that isn’t constantly in the garage. Fortunately, Skoda’s line-up is holding up well against the tests of time. Build quality was also rated highly, which will be especially good news for anyone looking for their next family car.

9. Vauxhall - 88.76%

Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid - dynamic front 3/4

Due to the brand being a member of the Stellantis family, many modern Vauxhalls share parts and platforms with models from its sister companies like Peugeot and Citroen. The Driver Power survey seems to prove that this move is paying off, too, as Vauxhall winds up in eighth place on this list. In fact, Vauxhall owners are a pretty happy bunch across the board, as the brand placed sixth overall on the best manufacturer scoreboard.

10. Peugeot - 88.63%

Peugeot E-308 - main image

It’d be a bit peculiar if Peugeot wasn’t close behind Vauxhall, given how much the two makers’ cars now have in common. It’s the same story in the main manufacturer rankings, where Peugeot placed 7th behind Vauxhall in 6th. The layout of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit is as divisive as always, though.

Least reliable car manufacturers 

 ManufacturerDriver Power reliability scoreDriver Power best manufacturer ranking (out of 30)
1Jeep81.68%8th
2MG83.94%29th
3Cupra84.00%27th
4Dacia84.14%30th
5Land Rover84.39%10th
6BYD85.14%16th
7Citroen85.71%28th
8SEAT86.27%24th
9Fiat86.44%18th
10Ford86.70%21st

1. Jeep - 81.68%

Jeep Avenger The North Face Edition - front tracking

For many decades, Jeep has been a byword for toughness. However, it would appear that the latest cars are struggling to live up to this reputation at the moment. This is a shame, as Jeep owners have otherwise been pretty pleased with their cars, scoring them highly in a number of other key areas including ride and handling, powertrains and running costs.

2. MG - 83.94%

MG3 - front tracking

It’s fair to say that the reincarnated MG brand has become best known for its low-cost cars. While we’re always in favour of a bargain, it appears that cheap isn’t equating to cheerfulness where reliability is concerned. Finishing in 29th place out of 30 in the main Driver Power manufacturer rankings isn’t very reassuring, either. MG does have one of the longest standard warranties on the market at seven-years or 80,000 miles, but having to make lots of claims is never an ideal experience. 

3. Cupra - 84.00%

Cupra Formentor - main image

Cupra owners have poured cold water on this VW Group member’s evolution from a badge for hot SEAT models to a full-scale brand. Cupra’s reliability seems to leave a lot to be desired, and drivers were also critical of their cars’ ride and handling qualities and exterior designs. 

4. Dacia - 84.14%

Dacia Jogger Hybrid 155 - front tracking

Just like MG, Dacia is another brand that unashamedly focuses on budgets rather than bells and whistles. The Driver Power survey does show that this value for money has resonated with buyers, but that’s where the love story ends. Reliability, practicality and infotainment all took a pounding in the final results, and this pushed Dacia all the way down to 30th out of 30 on the best manufacturer leaderboard.

5. Land Rover - 84.39%

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front tracking

Poor old Land Rover is often the butt of reliability-related jokes, and while JLR’s engineers are adamant that they’re making plenty of improvements, this result will be a disappointment. Considering that Land Rover makes some of the most expensive, upmarket cars of any carmaker on this list, the sting of frequent repair costs will be all the greater.

6. BYD - 85.14%

BYD Seal U - main image

Chinese car brands are still pretty new to the UK’s shores, but the earliest arrivals have been here long enough for owners to paint a clearer picture of what they’re like to live with in the long-term. BYD is one such brand, and unfortunately it’s grim news reliability-wise. However, the Chinese giant has partly redeemed itself with high scores for the smoothness of its powertrains and affordable running costs.

7. Citroen - 85.71%

Citroen C3 Aircross UK - front

Both Peugeot and Vauxhall found themselves on the list of the top 10 most reliable brands, so it’s a bit of a shock that Citroen is languishing down here. All three of these names live under the Stellantis umbrella, and there’s plenty of parts-sharing going on. There’s an even bigger shock, though, and that’s the fact that owners rated ride comfort rather poorly — something that’s been a Citroen speciality for generations. 

8. SEAT - 86.27%

SEAT Arona - main image

As much as the two names try to remain separated, wherever you find Cupra, SEAT won’t be too far away. That’s indeed the case here, although SEAT fared ever-so-slightly better in the Driver Power survey overall. Exterior design was the highest point for owners, but fit-and-finish was a letdown.

9. Fiat - 86.44%

Fiat Grande Panda hybrid - front tracking

It’s a balanced outcome for Stellantis as it winds up with two brands on both the most and least reliable manufacturer lists. Fiat drivers love their cars’ retro looks, but sadly, it seems that build quality is also an issue. 

10. Ford - 86.70%

Ford Puma - main image

While the decades-long rivalry between Ford and Vauxhall has died down a bit in recent years, this might be the flashpoint that starts it up again. While Vauxhall was rated as the eighth most reliable brand, Ford is a long way off in tenth place here. However, Ford’s reputation for an enjoyable driving experience remains respectably strong.

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Shane Wilkinson senior content editor auto express
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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