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BANNED: the NSFW 76-reg number plates DVLA brands too rude for the road

With the new 76-plate around the corner, we list the registrations the DVLA won’t allow you to display on your car

By:Tom Jervis
27 Aug 2026
Naughty number plates

With all the doom and gloom in the news, we at Auto Express thought people might need a bit of cheering up. With this in mind, we’ve managed to get our hands on the official list of new 76-plate banned car registrations – in other words, all the number plates the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) deems too rude to be used on the road.

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Every March and September, the DVLA issues a new combination of letters and numbers, featuring the latest ‘age identifier’ number. Cars registered in March use the last two digits of the year, so earlier this year it was 26. In September, however, 50 is added to that previous number to represent the halfway point in the 12-month cycle, resulting in 76 being the new number for September 2026.

Now, some numerical combinations can look like letters with only a bit of imagination and squinting, leading to some hilarious results; for example, the ‘7’ in ‘76’ can look rather like an ‘r’ or a T’, leading to somewhat inappropriate registrations like ‘AA76 RSE’, or ‘EA76 POO’. 

The DVLA holds two meetings per year, which must be very interesting events, to ensure no number plates go into circulation that “may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”. With this in mind, we’re sure you can understand why the likes of ‘RU76 UKR’ and ‘HH76 TLR’ are on the DVLA’s banned list for this latest registration change.

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Regardless, in the spirit of fun (and also because many of these plates are genuinely rude and offensive), we’ve listed the latest full batch of banned plates below.

The UK’s banned ‘76’ car number plates

You can find a full list of banned 76-plate combinations below, so we’ll leave it to you to choose any individual favourites. Please note that some of these are more explicit than those we’ve picked out above and may cause offence or distress.

**76 OOK**76 YPO*F76 GOT*N76 ERR*N76 ERS*N76 ERZ*N76 GAA*N76 NOG
*T76 NNY*W76 NKSAA76 LAHAA76 RSEAA76 RYNAA76 YANAC76 AZAAC76 HAD
AD76 RKYAF76 GATAF76 GGYAF76 GUTAF76 OTTAG76 HADAJ76 HADAR76 RSE
AS76 ABYAS76 ASTAS76 BOYAS76 FKTAS76 FKUAS76 FWCAT76 CKUAT76 KMP
AT76 KPMAT76 KUUAU76 WTZAW76 NKRBJ76 AG*BJ76 ALLBJ76 ALSBJ76 ALZ
BJ76 AY*BJ76 HOTBJ76 LOWBJ76 ONKBJ76 OOBBJ76 OYOBJ76 OYSBJ76 OYX
BJ76 OYYBJ76 OYZBJ76 RLSBJ76 RLYBJ76 RLZBJ76 STDBJ76 STYBJ76 UNK
BJ76 USHBJ76 UYEBJ76 UYSBJ76 UYXBJ76 UYYBJ76 UYZBL76 CKYBU76 AYS
BU76 AYXBU76 AYYBU76 AYZBU76 DCKBU76 DKSBU76 GAYBU76 MUFBU76 NOB
BU76 ONKBU76 OYSBU76 OYXBU76 OYYBU76 SHTBU76 UNKBU76 USHBU76 VAJ
BY76 RUSBY76 UKRCC76 OONCO76 ASHCU76 ASHCU76 AYSCU76 AYXCU76 AYY
CU76 AZACU76 FGMCU76 HERCU76 JAPCU76 JUWCU76 LEZCU76 MPXCU76 MUF
CU76 NGRCU76 NOBCU76 PAKCU76 PKYCU76 VAGCU76 VAJDD76 RKYEA76 ASH
EA76 BUTEA76 COXEA76 DCKEA76 DKSEA76 DYKEA76 FWFEA76 JUWEA76 LEZ
EA76 LSDEA76 MUFEA76 NOBEA76 OOBEA76 POOEA76 PWPEA76 SHTEA76 VAG
EA76 VAJEU76 GONEU76 OMBEU76 ONEEU76 RMYEU76 RUSEU76 UKRFA76 ASH
FA76 ATSFA76 ATTFA76 ATZFA76 GGYFA76 HAGFA76 JUWFA76 NOBFA76 OTE
FA76 OTSFA76 OTTFA76 OTXFA76 OTZFA76 VAGFA76 VAJFA76 WAHFA76 YPS
FA76 YPXFF76 GATFK76 ABYFK76 ASHFK76 AZAFK76 ENTFK76 FWFFK76 HAD
FK76 MUFFK76 NUSFK76 ODSFK76 ODXFK76 ODZFK76 OMBFK76 OVTFK76 OVV
FK76 RUSFK76 UKRFK76 VAJFL76 NGEFR76 VAGFR76 VAJGA76 AJUGB76 AZA
GB76 HADGB76 RUSGB76 UKRGE76 AJUGE76 ASHGE76 AYSGE76 AYXGE76 AYY
GE76 AYZGE76 AZAGE76 BJSGE76 BJXGE76 BJZGE76 BOMGE76 GUNGE76 JEU
GE76 JUWGE76 KYKGE76 LEZGE76 LOWGE76 LSDGE76 MPSGE76 MPXGE76 MPZ
GE76 NGRGE76 NGZGE76 NOGGE76 OGSGE76 OGZGE76 OMBGE76 ONGGE76 PAK
GE76 PKYGE76 PUSGE76 RUSGE76 STDGE76 VAGGE76 VAJGG76 HADGO76 ASH
GO76 AZAGO76 BOMGO76 FKTGO76 FWCGO76 HADGO76 JEUGO76 JUWGO76 KYK
GO76 LSDGO76 NGRGO76 NGZGO76 OGSGO76 OGZGO76 OMBGO76 PAKGO76 PKY
GO76 RUSGO76 SHTGO76 STDGO76 UKRGO76 VAGGO76 VAJGO76 WARGU76 AJU
GU76 AY*GU76 AZAGU76 FWCGU76 GAYGU76 JEUGU76 JUWGU76 KYKGU76 LEZ
GU76 MPSGU76 MPXGU76 MPZGU76 NGRGU76 NGZGU76 NOGGU76 PAKGU76 PKY
GU76 VAGGU76 VAJGY76 PEDHE76 OLAHE76 ULAHH76 ASDHH76 MASHH76 NAZ
HH76 OMBHH76 OMOHH76 TEDHH76 TESHH76 TLRHH76 WARHO76 ASHHO76 BJS
HO76 BJXHO76 BJZHO76 COXHO76 CSTHO76 VAGHO76 VAJJE76 HADJG76 HAD
JJ76 HADJU76 AGDJU76 CMPJU76 NASJU76 NAZJU76 OMBJU76 OVNLE76 ZAA
LE76 ZARLE76 ZASLE76 ZAXLE76 ZAYLE76 ZAZLE76 ZBOLE76 ZERLE76 ZRR
LE76 ZRSLE76 ZZALE76 ZZRMP76 GUNMP76 KLRMP76 OMBMP76 UNNMP76 UNS
MP76 UNXMP76 UNZMR76 ANJMR76 ONGNA76 TZYNA76 ZEENA76 ZZENE76 NOG
NE76 RO*NE76 RRONO76 AY*NO76 AZANO76 LACNO76 LAKNO76 LEZNO76 OG*
NO76 RUSNO76 UKRNU76 JOBNU76 RABNU76 SACNU76 SAKNU76 STDNU76 VAG
NU76 VAJNY76 NOGOF76 GATOF76 OTSOF76 OTTOR76 GYSOR76 GYXOR76 GYY
OR76 GYZOR76 YBJOR76 YESOR76 YEZOR76 YFKOR76 YHOOR76 YSSOR76 YSX
OR76 YSZOR76 YXXOR76 YYSOR76 YYXOR76 YYYOR76 YYZOR76 YZZOU76 AZA
OU76 LAKOU76 RUSOU76 UKROW76 NKRPA76 VAGPA76 VAJPE76 MUFPE76 NOB
PE76 VAGPE76 VAJPM76 GUNPM76 KLRPM76 OMBPM76 UNNPM76 UNSPM76 UNX
PM76 UNZPS76 CHOPU76 OMBRA76 AZARA76 HEDRE76 ARDRE76 RDDRE76 RDS
RE76 RDURE76 RDXRE76 RDZRE76 RRDRE76 TADRE76 TRDRO76 AZARO76 HAD
RO76 VAGRO76 VAJRR76 PEDRR76 PERRR76 PESRR76 PEURR76 PEXRR76 PEY
RU76 RUSRU76 UKRSE76 OMBSH76 AGSSH76 AGZSH76 ATZSH76 GEDSH76 GGD
SH76 GGSSH76 GGZSH76 HAGSH76 TTYSK76 NKKSK76 NKSSK76 NKYSK76 NKZ
SK76 NNKSL76 GG*SL76 GSSSL76 GSXSL76 GZXSL76 GZZSL76 UTSSP76 SSS
SP76 STCSP76 ZEESP76 ZESSP76 ZYYSP76 ZZYSP76 ZZZSS76 ABSSS76 ABZ
SS76 AGUSS76 ASDSS76 BBBSS76 BBSSS76 BBYSS76 BEDSS76 BSSSS76 BZZ
SS76 ERMSS76 MBOST76 ABBST76 ABSST76 ABUST76 ABXST76 ABZST76 BBB
ST76 BBDST76 BBSST76 BBYST76 BBZST76 BEDST76 BERST76 BESST76 BSS
ST76 BUUSU76 CDETA76 BANTO76 ASHTO76 RABTR76 ANYTR76 NNYTU76 VAG
TU76 VAJUA76 RSEUD76 RKYUF76 GATUF76 GGYUF76 GGZUF76 GSSUF76 GTT
UF76 GTZUF76 GUTUF76 OTSUF76 OTTUF76 OTZUK76 AZAUK76 HADUK76 OMB
UK76 ONEUK76 RUSUK76 UKRUN76 OMBUN76 RRZUN76 RUSUN76 UKRUP76 AZA
UP76 RSEUP76 RUSUP76 UKRUP76 WARUR76 AY*UR76 WATUS76 AZAUS76 OMB
US76 RUSUS76 UKRUS76 WARUW76 NKRVA76 GNAVD76 AY*VO76 RUSVO76 UKR
WA76 RUSWA76 UKRWE76 ASHWE76 BJSWE76 BJXWE76 BJZWE76 BUTWE76 COX
WE76 DYKWE76 FWFWE76 MUFWE76 NOBWE76 ONKWE76 OOBWE76 PRCWE76 PRK
WE76 PUSWE76 VAGWE76 VAJWE76 XBJWO76 BLKWO76 VAGWO76 VAJWW76 NKR
WW76 NKZXG76 HADXH76 MASXJ76 HADXS76 ABUXW76 NKRYE76 AZAYE76 MEN
YE76 RUSYE76 UKRYW76 NKR     

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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