The Renault 5 has received a series of subtle but welcome upgrades including more range, new tech and more colour options, to keep the charming electric supermini feeling fresh.

For starters, the Renault 5 is now more efficient, thanks to redesigned side mirrors and lower body trim, plus optimised battery systems. Models with the 40kWh ‘Urban Range’ battery will now cover 196 miles on a charge (just three miles further than before), while those with the upgraded 52kWh ‘Comfort Range’ battery are good for 267 miles – up from 255 miles before.

Meanwhile, the entry-level R5 has received a new powertrain featuring a more compact yet more powerful 107bhp electric motor that allows for 0-30mph in just 3.5 seconds – handy for zipping around town – and a different 36.5kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. It uses a cell-to-pack technology and, according to Renault, delivers 190 miles of range. Maximum charging speed is 80kW.

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The addition of the new LFP battery could also lower the Renault 5’s starting price. This is currently £21,495 with the £3,750 Electric Car Grant applied, although you can save nearly £5,000 on the Renault 5 by ordering yours through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.



However, the French firm hasn’t yet confirmed if this potentially cut-price version is coming here, or whether it would be eligible for the UK Government grant, because that depends on where the powerpack is made.