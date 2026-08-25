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Updated Renault 5 offers more range, more Google tech and even more style

Revised aero, new LFP battery chemistry and more colour options added to award-winning electric supermini

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Aug 2026
2026 Renault 5 update - front overhead11

The Renault 5 has received a series of subtle but welcome upgrades including more range, new tech and more colour options, to keep the charming electric supermini feeling fresh. 

For starters, the Renault 5 is now more efficient, thanks to redesigned side mirrors and lower body trim, plus optimised battery systems. Models with the 40kWh ‘Urban Range’ battery will now cover 196 miles on a charge (just three miles further than before), while those with the upgraded 52kWh ‘Comfort Range’ battery are good for 267 miles – up from 255 miles before. 

Meanwhile, the entry-level R5 has received a new powertrain featuring a more compact yet more powerful 107bhp electric motor that allows for 0-30mph in just 3.5 seconds – handy for zipping around town – and a different 36.5kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. It uses a cell-to-pack technology and, according to Renault, delivers 190 miles of range. Maximum charging speed is 80kW. 

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The addition of the new LFP battery could also lower the Renault 5’s starting price. This is currently £21,495 with the £3,750 Electric Car Grant applied, although you can save nearly £5,000 on the Renault 5 by ordering yours through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

However, the French firm hasn’t yet confirmed if this potentially cut-price version is coming here, or whether it would be eligible for the UK Government grant, because that depends on where the powerpack is made. 

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In the meantime, the Renault 5’s vibrant colour palette has expanded, with the addition of new Flame Red and Metallic Schist Grey paint options. Customers will also be able to add a Starry Black roof and Red or Warm Titanium roofline, plus new graphics to the design and front wings. 

The retro-inspired supermini’s 18-inch Techno wheel is now available in an optional gold finish which, excitingly for fans of nineties hot hatches, when paired with the midnight blue paint makes the Renault 5 look like a tribute to the legendary Clio Williams. 

Inside, the chic fabric upholstery on top-spec Iconic models is now blue, instead of yellow, and the centre console features a magnetic, cooled wireless charging pad that can top up devices quicker while preventing overheating.  

2026 Renault 5 update - dashboard11

Like the latest sixth-generation Clio, the Renault 5 has gained a new Smart driving mode that can automatically adjust the powertrain and other settings depending on your driving style. This means that, if you put your foot down to overtake someone, the car will switch to Sport mode, then go into Eco mode as you slow down to drive though a village. 

Because of this, Renault has removed the ‘Multi-Sense’ drive mode button from the steering wheel. However, drivers can still switch between Comfort, Sport and Eco modes themselves either via the touchscreen or by using a voice command. 

Finally, Google’s AI-powered virtual assistant Gemini has been added to the infotainment system via an over-the-air update. This should provide more conversational discussions and can understand more natural requests and commands, plus you can interrupt Gemini mid-sentence or seamlessly switch languages at any point during the interaction.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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