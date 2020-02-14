While you might be under the impression that you need to pay top dollar for the very best set of wheels, we’re certain that this page will quickly prove otherwise. In the current market, the list of the best new cars for under £350 per month consists of several Auto Express New Car Awards winners, so you really can snap up a top car for minimal pounds.

Our road testing experts have evaluated every model that you’ll find below, so keep reading to see our verdicts and the very best deals.

Renault 5 - £304 per month

Why it’s a great buy: Renault’s retromodernist revival is as good to drive as it is to look at – and temptingly strong value for money, too.

The reborn Renault 5 needs little introduction, given that 15,000 have already found UK homes. The cute electric supermini is offered in base 118bhp evolution form, but our pick takes a step up to 148bhp techno+ trim, unlocking more power, an extra 60 miles of range and the user- friendly Google operating system. With a £3,600 deposit and £250 dealer contribution, our 5 costs £304 per month on a Renault PCP. The only snag is you could have the very similar Nissan Micra for £10 per month less.

Model: Renault 5 techno+ comfort range

Renault 5 techno+ comfort range Type: Supermini

Supermini Price: £23,945

£23,945 Deposit: £3,610

£3,610 Months: 37

37 Deposit contribution: £250

£250 Monthly: £304

£304 Optional final payment: £11,994

£11,994 Total cost: £26,802

£26,802 Representative APR: 5.9%

Latest Renault 5 deals

Ford Puma Gen-E - £326 per month

Why it’s a great buy: One of the best-handling and most-loved small SUVs has gone electric, with compelling results.

The Ford Puma is a bit long in the tooth, but it was Britain’s best-selling car in the first six months of 2026. And when it comes to the Ford Puma Gen-E, we can see why.

Being the first car to qualify for the full, £3,750 Electric Car Grant cuts our entry-level Select’s price to £25,245, or £326 per month (with a 9,000-mile annual limit). That gets you a 46.8kWh battery and a 259-mile range, decent performance, impressive efficiency and agile handling. Plus the 523-litre boot (1,283 litres with the seats folded) belies the car’s tiny stature.

Model: Ford Puma Gen-E Select

Ford Puma Gen-E Select Price: £25,245

£25,245 Type: Small SUV

Small SUV Deposit: £3,787

£3,787 Months: 36

36 Deposit contribution: £0

£0 Monthly: £326

£326 Optional final payment: £10,627

£10,627 Total cost: £26,179

£26,179 Representative APR: 1.9%

Latest Ford Puma Gen-E deals

Dacia Bigster - £330 per month

Why it’s a great buy: Dacia’s strengths – only the kit you need in a practical package – in a mid-size SUV.

Renault’s Romanian outpost produces brilliantly executed budget new cars for people who might otherwise be considering older used buys. Think of the Dacia Bigster as a big Duster – with more space for people, a vast boot and decent off-road performance. Our choice is the Bigster Extreme – with 18-inch alloys, sunroof and modular roof bars – and the Hybrid 140 engine. The powertrain will often default to electric power to return an official 50mpg.

Model: Dacia Bigster mild-hybrid 140 Extreme

Dacia Bigster mild-hybrid 140 Extreme Type: Mid-size SUV

Mid-size SUV Price: £27,015

£27,015 Deposit: £4,048

£4,048 Months: 37

37 Deposit contribution: £500

£500 Monthly: £330

£330 Optional final payment: £14,416

£14,416 Total cost: £30,838

£30,838 Representative APR: 6.9%

Latest Dacia Bigster deals

Skoda Octavia - £340 per month

Why it’s a great buy: The Skoda Octavia is a big, comfy hatchback that's underpinned by venerable Volkswagen Group engineering at a decent price.

The Octavia is Skoda’s best-selling car and for good reason – it’s nice to drive and boasts an epically practical package, with lashings of occupant space and a massive boot. The base hatchback runs a 114bhp 1.5-litre engine, with the emphasis on economy. You won’t have to go far up the price ladder to swap its six-speed manual for an auto ’box, more performance and tastier rims, but the standard SE Technology still offers wireless charging and Apple/Android smartphone connection, sat-nav and good safety kit.

Model: Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI SE Technology

Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI SE Technology Type: Hatchback

Hatchback Price: £28,505

£28,505 Deposit: £4,276

£4,276 Months: 36

36 Deposit contribution: £3,750

£3,750 Monthly: £340

£340 Optional final payment: £15,058

£15,058 Total cost: £31,514

£31,514 Representative APR: 6.4%

Latest Skoda Octavia deals

Honda Civic - £349 per month

Why it’s a great buy: In a diminishing class, the Honda Civic is one of the standout family hybrid cars, with impressive power.

The Civic nameplate is an oldie, but the car’s still a goodie. It’s one of the most accomplished in its class to drive, with sweet steering and decent comfort. But it’s the hybrid drivetrain that sets it apart. The 2.0-litre engine minimises direct drive to the front wheels, instead typically acting as a generator to top up the battery while the e-motor surges you along. The result is a smooth, efficient drivetrain that easily does 50mpg. The base Elegance model is so well equipped there’s no need to spec up a Civic.

Model: Honda Civic Hybrid Elegance

Honda Civic Hybrid Elegance Type: Hatchback

Hatchback Price: £31,825

£31,825 Deposit: £5,150

£5,150 Months: 37

37 Deposit contribution: £0

£0 Monthly: £349

£349 Optional final payment: £18,071

£18,071 Total cost: £35,804

£35,804 Representative APR: 5.9%

Latest Honda Civic deals

Toyota C-HR+ - £350 per month

Why it’s a great buy: The Toyota badge is a big draw given the firm’s engineering pedigree, and now there’s an EV that’s worthy of it.

The Toyota C-HR+ is the brand's breakthrough pure-electric car. It hits the family EV sweet spot for size, performance and price, especially with Toyota offering zero per cent finance at the time of writing.

The 4.5m-long electric car may share its name with Toyota’s well established hybrid, but the EV is almost 20cm longer. That unlocks good cabin space, although the boot is only adequate. Toyotas are pretty engaging to drive these days, and the C-HR+ is no exception with responsive steering and a mix of good handling and reasonable comfort.

We’ve chosen the bigger 77kWh battery, which gets a front-mounted 221bhp motor and is capable of a 7.3-second 0-62mph sprint. Maximum range is 377 miles, helped by a standard-fit heat pump. Design trim offers 18-inch alloys and a six-speaker stereo.

Model: Toyota C-HR+ 77kWh Design

Toyota C-HR+ 77kWh Design Type: Small SUV

Small SUV Price: £35,495

£35,495 Deposit: £5,600

£5,600 Months: 35 months

35 months Deposit contribution: £1,250

£1,250 Monthly: £350

£350 Optional final payment: £16,402

£16,402 Total cost: £35,495

£35,495 Representative APR: 0%

Latest Toyota C-HR+ deals

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