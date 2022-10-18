Verdict

The changes for the new Nissan X-Trail are so subtle that you’d be forgiven for not believing the large family SUV had been updated, and unsurprisingly they haven't affected where we rank it amongst the competition. It’s still a decent, well priced contender in the class thanks to a functional and fairly spacious cabin, and its smooth e-Power hybrid system; we also like the dessert conqueror-type vibe of the more rugged N-Trek version. However, it’s still not as efficient as Nissan claims and many rivals are better to drive, feature better tech and more premium interiors, and offer more space.

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The all-new fifth-generation Nissan X-Trail was unveiled just a few months ago featuring bold looks influenced by the outrageous electric Juke, the next evolution of the brand’s autonomous driving technology, and hybrid power at its heart. It’s looking to make an even bigger impact on the US market, where the seven-seat family SUV is known as the Rogue, and retain the title of the brand’s best-selling model globally. However, there’s just one tiny problem – this isn’t that car.

While that all-new model will be launching on the other side of the pond later this year, we’re not expecting it to arrive here until 2028. To tide us over until then, the outgoing Mk4 that was introduced back in 2022 has received a very subtle mid-life refresh.