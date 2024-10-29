Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power 2024 review: functional rather than thrilling

The Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power suits regular off roaders, but under normal conditions there are better options found elsewhere within the range

By:Paul Barker
29 Oct 2024
Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power - front20
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
Verdict

If you spend your weekends getting messy, the Nissan X-Trail N-Trek offers some handy features and practicality not readily available on other mainstream SUVs. The hybrid powertrain is punchy and smooth, if not the most economical, although the X-Trail isn’t a car that enjoys a twisty road. But, if you don’t need the rugged stuff, other trim levels are cheaper or come with more tech for the same money as the N-Trek.

SUVs were originally designed to suit families with a more outdoorsy lifestyle, but Nissan has taken that further with a new addition to its X-Trail line-up, aimed squarely at people that are likely to end up dirty, whether it’s muddy dog walks or filthy football kit.

The N-Trek sits just off the top of the X-Trail line-up, between the N-Connecta and Tekna spec levels adrift of the top Tekna+. Visually, it’s subtly different to other X-Trails, with attempts to make it look more rugged including a protruding protective lower front bumper encasing the fog lights, and a different colour to the rear inlay, both in a gunmetal finish. Less obvious is the fact that the N-Trek also gets gloss black door mirror casings and roof rails, as well as smart 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels. 

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

But it’s on the inside where the N-Trek’s desire to accommodate mucky passengers is more obvious. The image behind the car’s concept is probably more getting caught in the rain after a long hike through the Lake District, whereas the reality is more like a December kid’s football match in the pouring rain, but either way the seats across the car are, according to Nissan, wipe-clean and water resistant, while rubber floor mats replace the carpeted approach in regular X-Trails. There’s also a reversible boot lining mat as standard, made of chunky rubber. 

The seats feel squishy and comfortable enough, so there’s no compromise for the increased durability, although the expectation of muddy passengers doesn’t go as far as protecting the back of the front seats, so that’s the one place most vulnerable to small footprints. But rear climate control, a pair of USB-C sockets and heated rear seats do add a layer of comfort for those in the back. There’s also plenty of rear legroom if you’re only carrying passengers in the middle row; in the optional seven-seat configuration you can slide the middle bench in a 60:40 formation to balance space for all occupants. 

Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power - rear20

The chunky rubber mat is great at protecting the luggage area when muddy wellies or animals are chucked in there, but is too thick and heavy to be tucked away when the X-Trail’s rear pair of seats are in use. It’s pretty much a leave-at-home deal, because trying to roll or squish it into the space behind the third row isn’t really an option, especially as the parcel shelf isn’t easily stowed – worth bearing in mind if the third row will regularly be in use. 

Not that an adult will thank you if you do make them sit back there, it’s a minor gymnastic challenge to clamber through and, depending on how big or generous your middle row passengers are in sliding their seats forward, there’s not much space in the back. 

Kids will be fine though. The seven-seater does also have a smaller boot, sitting at 485 litres versus the more expansive 575 litres of the five-seater. 

The N-Trek comes with either of Nissan’s two top X-Trail hybrid outputs, the 201bhp two-wheel drive or the 210bhp all-wheel drive layout, where a hybrid motor on each axle provides the extra traction. Only the four-wheel drive gets the option of the extra two seats, which cost £1,000 on top of the £2,200 gap between front- and four-wheel drive N-Treks.

There’s also an efficiency penalty for picking the more powerful all-wheel drive version, which has an official figure of 44.8mpg versus the front-driven car’s 48.7mpg. But if you tow, the 4WD is the car to have, because it has a maximum braked trailer weight of either 1,800kg (five-seater) or 1,650kg (seven-seater), whereas the front-wheel drive can only manage a comparatively weak 670kg. 

Paul Barker driving the Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power20

Whichever version you choose, the hybrid powertrain fills the lag in petrol power nicely, and transitions smoothly between sources of power with none of the jerkiness you sometimes find with this sort of combination. 

Even though the power is there, it’s fair to say fun isn’t the X-Trail’s primary function. It feels positively wishy-washy barrelling into a roundabout, let along a winding B-road, although it rides bumps and road ripples well. Comfort definitely trumps sportiness, which is absolutely fine in a tall SUV with no honed driving pretentions. But it’s comfortable and makes a good long-distance cruiser, with little wind or road noise penetrating the cabin. 

The infotainment is also frustrating. The 12.3-inch screen looks fine, but the lack of responsiveness when entering a navigation address, for example, means you have to check each letter has been received in turn, which is painstaking, as is having to go through the steering wheel controls to work the dashboard display, should you wish to disengage the intrusive driver assistance systems. The cabin is otherwise pleasant, with decent materials and some good stowage areas. 

Fundamentally, Nissan is catering to a fairly small area of the market with the N-Trek. If you’d never consider putting muddy kit, humans or animals in your car, then the Tekna+ trim level is pretty much the same price, and instead of the hard-wearing seats, rubber boot mat and slightly more beefy exterior, you get a higher level of tech inside, including a head-up display, electric memory seats, sunroof and a rear bench that slides in a 40:20:40 formation rather than 60:40 like the N-Trek. But if you like your SUV a little more outdoorsy, then this new addition is an interesting alternative. 

Model:Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power e-4orce 4WD
Price:£46,700
Powertrain:1.5-litre 3cyl petrol hybrid, one electric motor
Power/torque:210bhp/525Nm
Transmission:CVT automatic, four-wheel drive
0-62mph:7.0 seconds
Top speed:111mph
Fuel economy:44.8mpg
CO2:141g/km
Size (L/W/H):4,680/1,840/1,7215mm
On sale:Now
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

