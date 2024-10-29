New Nissan X-Trail N-Trek e-Power 2024 review: functional rather than thrilling

Verdict

If you spend your weekends getting messy, the Nissan X-Trail N-Trek offers some handy features and practicality not readily available on other mainstream SUVs. The hybrid powertrain is punchy and smooth, if not the most economical, although the X-Trail isn’t a car that enjoys a twisty road. But, if you don’t need the rugged stuff, other trim levels are cheaper or come with more tech for the same money as the N-Trek.

SUVs were originally designed to suit families with a more outdoorsy lifestyle, but Nissan has taken that further with a new addition to its X-Trail line-up, aimed squarely at people that are likely to end up dirty, whether it’s muddy dog walks or filthy football kit.

The N-Trek sits just off the top of the X-Trail line-up, between the N-Connecta and Tekna spec levels adrift of the top Tekna+. Visually, it’s subtly different to other X-Trails, with attempts to make it look more rugged including a protruding protective lower front bumper encasing the fog lights, and a different colour to the rear inlay, both in a gunmetal finish. Less obvious is the fact that the N-Trek also gets gloss black door mirror casings and roof rails, as well as smart 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels.