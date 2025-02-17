New XPeng X9 seven-seat MPV to offer Lexus luxury for £25k less
China’s latest premium electric MPV has 380 miles of range, ultra-fast 800v charging and space for the whole family
The XPeng X9, the Chinese maker’s second model to launch in the UK, will go on sale imminently, Auto Express can confirm. Priced from £74,990, this all-electric luxury MPV has up to 382 miles of range, can charge at up to 542kW, and yet undercuts its main rival - the Lexus LM - by almost £25,000.
Three versions of the X9 will be offered: Standard Range, Long Range and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). Each comes with a pure-electric powertrain based on XPeng’s cutting-edge 800-volt architecture – capable of replenishing the car’s battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 12 minutes.
Base cars get a single front-mounted e-motor producing 316bhp and 450Nm of torque. XPeng UK hasn’t listed detailed specifications, but identical cars sold in Asia feature either a 84.5kWh LFP (Standard Range) or 101.5kWh NMC (Long Range) battery; range has been confirmed at 332 and 382 miles, respectively.
Above the Standard and Long Range cars sits a dual-motor AWD model, which bumps power to 496bhp – allowing the almost 5.3-metre-long MPV to hit 62mph in 5.9 seconds. This version is expected to use the same 101.5kWh battery as the Long Range car, but the added weight and extra motor reduces outright WLTP range to 360 miles.
A ‘starship’ to shoot down Lexus?
The Chinese brand’s seven-seater “starship of tomorrow” will be looking to take on EVs of various shapes and sizes, ranging from colossal SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 9, to executive limousines like the BMW i7. Its closest competitor in terms of shape and size is the hybrid Lexus LM, priced from £97,645.
That Lexus makes the XPeng look like a bit of a bargain, with even the flagship X9 All-Wheel Drive car priced from a tenner under £85,000. Granted, XPeng hasn’t published a detailed kit list yet, confirming only that the MPV will be offered in four colours (Arctic White, Silver Frost, Midnight Black and Graphite Grey), and two interior themes – Meteorite Black leather, plus optional Moon Shadow Coffee.
The X9 will be XPeng’s second offering here, following more than 18 months after the launch of the G6 mid-size SUV, the firm’s answer to the Tesla Model Y. The brand is set to add a few more models to its line-up in 2026, with the brand’s customer site currently listing the L03 – a more affordable model aimed at the C-segment SUV market – as ‘coming soon’.
According to XPeng, the sharp, futuristic design of the X9 incorporates no fewer than 17 different features designed to help it cut through the air, resulting in a drag coefficient of just 0.27Cd – helping it to achieve that WLTP range of more than 330 miles. While unconfirmed for Europe, a range-extender hybrid model is said to be in the works.
Other notable features on the Chinese-market X9 include rear-wheel steering that allows for a 10.8-metre turning circle – the same as a MINI Cooper’s – adaptive air-suspension, ‘zero gravity’ reclining seats, a 23-speaker sound system and a 21.4-inch display for rear passengers that folds out of the roof, just like the Theatre Screen available in a BMW i7.
Finally, the rearmost seats can be electrically folded away with a single button to expand the luggage capacity to a generous 2,554 litres, which XPeng says is enough for 29 carry-on suitcases.
What are XPeng’s plans for the UK?
While we await the imminent arrival of the X9, the updated version of the XPeng G6 electric SUV is now available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from £39,990 – putting it in the same price bracket as the Tesla Model Y, plus the Renault Scenic, Skoda Enyaq and Hyundai Ioniq 5.
The G6 received some major upgrades in 2025, including the ability to top up from 10 to 80 per cent in only 12 minutes thanks to a class-leading charging speed of up to 451kW. A Performance version also joined the line-up boasting all-wheel drive, 486bhp and a 0-62mph time of 4.1 seconds.
As mentioned, we also expect the more affordable L03 to arrive soon, taking on cars like the Nissan Leaf, Kia EV3 and Skoda Elroq. We’ve also been told the new XPeng P7+ electric saloon will be coming here to challenge the Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal and Volkswagen ID.7.
Based on the same 800-volt Smart Electric Platform Architecture 2.0 as the G6 and X9, the P7+ features an array of tech including artificial intelligence, Level 2.5 autonomous driving capabilities and the company’s ‘XPilot’ systems for driver assistance, safety and parking.
Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...