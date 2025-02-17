The XPeng X9, the Chinese maker’s second model to launch in the UK, will go on sale imminently, Auto Express can confirm. Priced from £74,990, this all-electric luxury MPV has up to 382 miles of range, can charge at up to 542kW, and yet undercuts its main rival - the Lexus LM - by almost £25,000.

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Three versions of the X9 will be offered: Standard Range, Long Range and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). Each comes with a pure-electric powertrain based on XPeng’s cutting-edge 800-volt architecture – capable of replenishing the car’s battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 12 minutes.

Base cars get a single front-mounted e-motor producing 316bhp and 450Nm of torque. XPeng UK hasn’t listed detailed specifications, but identical cars sold in Asia feature either a 84.5kWh LFP (Standard Range) or 101.5kWh NMC (Long Range) battery; range has been confirmed at 332 and 382 miles, respectively.

Above the Standard and Long Range cars sits a dual-motor AWD model, which bumps power to 496bhp – allowing the almost 5.3-metre-long MPV to hit 62mph in 5.9 seconds. This version is expected to use the same 101.5kWh battery as the Long Range car, but the added weight and extra motor reduces outright WLTP range to 360 miles.

A ‘starship’ to shoot down Lexus?

The Chinese brand’s seven-seater “starship of tomorrow” will be looking to take on EVs of various shapes and sizes, ranging from colossal SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 9, to executive limousines like the BMW i7. Its closest competitor in terms of shape and size is the hybrid Lexus LM, priced from £97,645.