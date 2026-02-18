If you think the Polestar 2 is stylish, just wait until you see what’s coming in 2027. The all-new Polestar 2 will kick off the brand’s second chapter, being the first Polestar model to replace an existing car. It won’t hold back when it comes to design, either, as it’s set to morph into more of a sporty saloon.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new 2 will be the first model shaped by CEO Michael Lohscheller and new design chief Philipp Römers. Polestar poached Römers from the Volkswagen Group, where he designed the Audi e-tron GT and Volkswagen Golf Mk7, cars with handsome proportions.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Römers said the 2’s stance is set to change dramatically. The current car is a jacked-up notchback peppered with SUV-style cladding, elements we expect to be diluted on the replacement car. We asked Römers directly if the ride height would be lower and he answered intriguingly: “The new design language, the strong evolution we are doing, it would change a few things. But today’s design is a good car, as you know.”

However, with the current Polestar 2 being so successful, the new car will tread the fine line between evolution and revolution. “The Polestar 2 is a very successful car,” added Lohscheller, previously the boss of Opel-Vauxhall. “We have [more than] 180,000 cars on the road, so I don’t think we will have a revolution. The basic role of this [new car] is to keep those customers, but of course we’re thinking about improvements [in battery tech and range].”

What will the new Polestar 2 look like?

The teaser image supplied by Polestar (below) looks closer to the ground, so we can expect a sportier saloon that’s significantly longer too, as confirmed by Lohscheller and previewed here by our exclusive image. Today’s car is just over 4.6m-long: a 100mm stretch would make it the same length as today’s BMW 3 Series.