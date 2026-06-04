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China's XPeng enforces special driving test for users of autonomous cars

XPeng CEO says he wants customers to ‘pass a test’ before being given access to autonomous-drive features

By:Richard Ingram
4 Jun 2026
XPeng self driving systems

Chinese car brand XPeng is offering in-car tutorials that must be completed before owners can access various autonomous-drive functions, in effect forcing consumers to pass a driving test before letting AI do the driving.

Speaking to Auto Express at an exclusive media conference in London, where XPeng revealed that just 13 per cent of Europeans would get in a self-driving car, CEO Brian Gu said, “Consumers don’t know how to use [autonomous-drive features]; they don’t know how simple it is.

“When we first launched autonomous-driving technologies in the Chinese market, we pioneered a tutorial requirement for anyone who wants to launch [autonomous] functions in our vehicles. They have to complete a tutorial session and be able to pass the test before they can unlock the feature in our vehicles.”

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This once again highlights the disconnect between Chinese acceptance of overly intrusive safety aids, and more reserved European tastes – whereby drivers prefer a car’s driver-assistance systems to act less conspicuously, largely behind the scenes.

When challenged as to whether European customers would demonstrate the same acceptance of having to undergo an exam before driving their new car, Gu insisted it was "necessary" and that the entire routine required to unlock certain highway-assist functions and, eventually, full hands-free driving, was “a 10-minute process”.

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Gu continued: “[Customers] need to spend the time to understand the technology and be able to make the right judgements and decisions. I think the tutorial is a good choice.”

He also admitted that as increasingly competent AI driving features come to market, XPeng and other manufacturers will “need to reconfigure the sales process” with specific test-drive routes so they can show customers how the tech works in a relatively controlled environment.

XPeng CEO Brian Gu

“We need to make sure the technology works, that it’s strong enough, powerful enough, that it can provide a differentiated experience – plus all the safety. Customer adoption, education, is a long-term job; it takes persistence.”

XPeng launched in the UK in early 2025, but to date sells just one model here: the G6. However, while Gu admitted some of his Chinese peers had been “pouring a lot of products to the streets in the UK,” XPeng would take a more considered approach.

“As a company, I think we want to make sure we are focused on developing our market position appropriately. We need to understand how XPeng should be positioned; we always see ourselves as a leader in innovation, in future technologies; in premium quality.

“So that's the difference that we are trying to make, and hopefully with the introduction of our new products and then a broadening of our entry in the UK, you should see more [XPengs] on the street,” he said.

The X9 luxury MPV is next in line to launch here in the UK, while the larger G9 SUV and P7 – a smart, swept-back saloon – are already offered in Europe.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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