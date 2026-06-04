Chinese car brand XPeng is offering in-car tutorials that must be completed before owners can access various autonomous-drive functions, in effect forcing consumers to pass a driving test before letting AI do the driving.

Speaking to Auto Express at an exclusive media conference in London, where XPeng revealed that just 13 per cent of Europeans would get in a self-driving car, CEO Brian Gu said, “Consumers don’t know how to use [autonomous-drive features]; they don’t know how simple it is.

“When we first launched autonomous-driving technologies in the Chinese market, we pioneered a tutorial requirement for anyone who wants to launch [autonomous] functions in our vehicles. They have to complete a tutorial session and be able to pass the test before they can unlock the feature in our vehicles.”

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This once again highlights the disconnect between Chinese acceptance of overly intrusive safety aids, and more reserved European tastes – whereby drivers prefer a car’s driver-assistance systems to act less conspicuously, largely behind the scenes.

When challenged as to whether European customers would demonstrate the same acceptance of having to undergo an exam before driving their new car, Gu insisted it was "necessary" and that the entire routine required to unlock certain highway-assist functions and, eventually, full hands-free driving, was “a 10-minute process”.