Watch out Tesla Model Y: the XPeng L03 is coming to eat your lunch. XPeng’s third confirmed model for the UK is a new coupé-SUV with what the firm claims is “supercar-inspired” styling, a 15-inch infotainment display and a suite of intelligent driving features. It’ll be offered with both electric and range-extender hybrid powertrains when it goes on sale next year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Positioned as a “next-gen AI SUV coupé”, the L03 does, in some ways, look like it has been designed using AI. The front has a whiff of Polestar 4, while to the rear it appears as if the decklid spoiler and bumper have swallowed a Porsche Taycan. Despite its positioning below the current XPeng G6 – a car already available to lease via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service – the L03 has obvious premium aspirations.

XPeng claims the coupé-like shape offers a best-in-class drag coefficient of just 0.228Cd. While unconfirmed, the L03 is expected to measure around 4.65m long – around 10cm shorter than the G6 and almost exactly the same size as a Skoda Enyaq Coupé.

That upmarket look continues inside, where the L03 features a clean, minimalist dashboard centred around a 15.6-inch infotainment display. XPeng boasts of “lounge-style” seats, and claims access to 37 separate storage spaces alongside a “generous cargo capacity”. The L03 can also pull a 1,500kg trailer.