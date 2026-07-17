The XPeng L03 is here to give the Tesla Model Y a massive headache
New coupé-SUV will go on sale in the UK next year with huge screens and a suite of intelligent driving features
Watch out Tesla Model Y: the XPeng L03 is coming to eat your lunch. XPeng’s third confirmed model for the UK is a new coupé-SUV with what the firm claims is “supercar-inspired” styling, a 15-inch infotainment display and a suite of intelligent driving features. It’ll be offered with both electric and range-extender hybrid powertrains when it goes on sale next year.
Positioned as a “next-gen AI SUV coupé”, the L03 does, in some ways, look like it has been designed using AI. The front has a whiff of Polestar 4, while to the rear it appears as if the decklid spoiler and bumper have swallowed a Porsche Taycan. Despite its positioning below the current XPeng G6 – a car already available to lease via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service – the L03 has obvious premium aspirations.
XPeng claims the coupé-like shape offers a best-in-class drag coefficient of just 0.228Cd. While unconfirmed, the L03 is expected to measure around 4.65m long – around 10cm shorter than the G6 and almost exactly the same size as a Skoda Enyaq Coupé.
That upmarket look continues inside, where the L03 features a clean, minimalist dashboard centred around a 15.6-inch infotainment display. XPeng boasts of “lounge-style” seats, and claims access to 37 separate storage spaces alongside a “generous cargo capacity”. The L03 can also pull a 1,500kg trailer.
XPeng has released no official information on the L03’s two powertrains, but it’s understood to sit on the maker’s less advanced 400-volt electrical architecture; the G6 uses an 800v set-up for greater efficiency and faster charging. Single and dual-motor models are likely.
Again, battery sizes for UK and European cars are yet to be confirmed, but a choice of 58kWh and 71kWh packs are expected – offering between 276 and 323 miles of range. That aforementioned range extender (REEV) model should get a combined range of more than 600 miles.
The L03 will feature XPeng’s NGP (Next Generation Pilot) automated driving technology, which it “plans to progressively roll out in Europe from 2027”. The maker claims the systems, powered by triple Turing AI Chips and boosted by Google Maps data, are designed to “understand and navigate highly complex real-world driving scenarios”. The L03 also gets the firm’s latest AI assistant, futureproofed with capability for over-the-air updates.
The L03 apparently embodies XPeng's "In Europe, For Europe" strategy, combining globally developed technologies with features, experiences and infrastructure designed specifically for European drivers. It will go on sale in 2027, with an expected starting price of around £35,000.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.