XPeng launched in the UK relatively quietly in 2025 with the low-key arrival of the G6 SUV. However, the image of the Chinese brand, in which Volkswagen has a stake, could receive a boost with the arrival of the new XPeng P7+ later in 2026.

You might think we’ve already shown you this car, with a new P7 revealed at the Munich Motor Show. Confusingly, though, that was the Next P7, a model destined for China. The UK and Europe will instead get this, the P7+, the latest generation of a car we drove back in 2023.

Rafik Ferrag, XPeng’s head of creative design, describes the new P7+ as “family and business oriented”, whereas the Next P7 is “more extravagant, for people that are younger, more energetic”. That is underscored by the fact that the Next P7 is based on a different platform, which has been engineered to deliver a sportier drive.

Whether XPeng has got its strategy correct remains to be seen, but XPeng describes the P7+ as an “intelligent touring fastback” set to challenge the BYD Seal, Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.7.

At 5,071mm with a 3,000mm wheelbase, it’s longer than all its main rivals, verging on estate territory. This is emphasised by the 573 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 1,904 litres with the back seats down – nearly 200 litres more than VW’s ID.7 Tourer.