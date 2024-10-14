New XPeng P7+ is China’s latest answer to the Tesla Model 3 and it’s coming to the UK
XPeng has revealed a new luxury fastback that will target the Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.7
XPeng launched in the UK relatively quietly in 2025 with the low-key arrival of the G6 SUV. However, the image of the Chinese brand, in which Volkswagen has a stake, could receive a boost with the arrival of the new XPeng P7+ later in 2026.
You might think we’ve already shown you this car, with a new P7 revealed at the Munich Motor Show. Confusingly, though, that was the Next P7, a model destined for China. The UK and Europe will instead get this, the P7+, the latest generation of a car we drove back in 2023.
Rafik Ferrag, XPeng’s head of creative design, describes the new P7+ as “family and business oriented”, whereas the Next P7 is “more extravagant, for people that are younger, more energetic”. That is underscored by the fact that the Next P7 is based on a different platform, which has been engineered to deliver a sportier drive.
Whether XPeng has got its strategy correct remains to be seen, but XPeng describes the P7+ as an “intelligent touring fastback” set to challenge the BYD Seal, Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.7.
At 5,071mm with a 3,000mm wheelbase, it’s longer than all its main rivals, verging on estate territory. This is emphasised by the 573 litres of boot space, which can be expanded to 1,904 litres with the back seats down – nearly 200 litres more than VW’s ID.7 Tourer.
The interior is dominated by a wide centre console with two wireless charging pads, a 15.6-inch infotainment display, 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and XPeng’s first use of a head-up display. It offers a blend of ambient lighting and premium-feel materials, including Meditation Mode and Sleep Mode, as well as an AI personal assistant.
As is typical of many Chinese models, there’s a focus on the rear passengers, who get an impressive amount of space, an eight-inch touchscreen and seats that can recline up to ten degrees while offering heating, cooling and a massage function.
Sitting on XPeng’s 800v Smart Electric Platform Architecture 2.0, the P7+ will offer a choice of 61.7kWh or 74.9kWh 5C ultra-fast batteries, with the potential to charge from 10-80 per cent in only 12 minutes, if you can find a 450kW rapid charger.
The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version has a range of up to 341 miles, with up to 311 miles claimed for the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model with its 497bhp and 670Nm of torque.
As you’d expect from a company that also develops flying cars and robots, the P7+ gets plenty of tech too. There’s a clever new ‘Turing AI’ brain, autonomous driving capability rated at Level 2.5 and a trio of XPilot systems for driver assistance, safety and parking.
There’s no confirmation yet on pricing or a launch date, but after producing its one millionth car towards the end of last year, XPeng seems set to ramp up its plans for the UK and Europe in 2026.
