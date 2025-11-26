In roughly two years, drivers of electric and plug-in hybrid cars will be subject to a new pay-per-mile form of road tax, known as eVED (Electric Vehicle Excise Duty). This will force motorists to pay, on average, an additional £200-£300 per year on top of their standard annual road tax, calculated by tallying up how far they’ve driven.

The system has been designed to replace fuel duty, which will become a diminishing revenue stream for the UK Government as more people switch to cleaner, greener EVs. As you’d expect, though, the plans have elicited mixed reactions across the political landscape, from the car industry and among the general public.

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With this in mind, and to answer some of the most pressing questions you might have, we’ve put together a full guide on eVED, doing the necessary maths and speaking to the public to get an overall view of the scheme’s perception and potential effects.

Who will pay the eVED pay-per-mile tax?

From April 2028, drivers of electric cars, ranging from SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y, to superminis such as the Renault 5 will become liable for eVED which, if current plans remain in place, will cost three pence per mile driven.

Those driving a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) such as the Jaecoo 7 SHS-P, Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid and Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid will also have to pay, but at a rate of one-and-a-half pence per mile – both this and the EV figure will increase annually in line with the Consumer Price Index from the financial year 2029/30. All of this will come on top of Vehicle Excise Duty, which currently stands at £200 per year, but is likely to have increased by the time eVED comes into force.