Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month

Very roomy; ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats

54kWh battery – 248 miles of range

Only £154.48 a month

The most affordable car on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace for most of 2026 has been the Vauxhall Frontera Electric. But now it's the turn of its sister, the Citroen e-C3 Aircross, to steal more of the limelight.

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While the French SUV isn't currently the cheapest car on our marketplace, it's now considerably less expensive than the Vauxhall, and offers outstanding value for money.

This two-year deal from AA Lease comes in at just £154.48 a month after an initial 12-month payment of £2,152.76, with mileage capped at a default 5,000 a year.

Naturally, you can tweak the terms, with a switch to a nine-month initial payment plan netting a £326 saving, while the monthly price only rises to £169.72. You could save an additional £398 by going for the six-month option – £1,428.56 up front and £188.26 a month. Meanwhile, changing from 5,000 to 8,000 miles a year will cost between £11 and £13.50 extra a month depending on which initial payment option you choose.

What's great about this deal is that it's for the Extended Range model. Its larger 54kWh battery pack (compared with the Standard Range's 44kWh) gives a claimed range of 249 miles. A maximum DC charging speed of 100kW ensures a 20-80 per cent top-up takes less than 30 minutes.

Compared with the normal Citroen e-C3, the e-C3 Aircross has a larger derriere. But while the petrol versions can have seven seats, the electric models make do with five. Still, there's a massive 460-litre boot, and rear passenger space is enormous.

Trim-wise, with this deal you'll be getting the new 'Collection' model, which replaces the original Plus. This gets LED headlights, rear parking sensors and camera, and a 10.25-inch screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There are also new 'Aircross' graphics on the front doors. Better still, the entry trim gets Citroen's famous Advanced Comfort seats.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen e-C3 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen e-C3 Aircross page.

Check out the Citroen e-C3 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…