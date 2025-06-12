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Car deal of the day: Hyundai Kona is a high-tech hybrid SUV for just £190 per month

The Hyundai Kona Hybrid is striking, efficient and loaded with kit. It’s our Deal of the Day for 5 July

By:Tom Jervis
5 Jul 2026
Hyundai Kona Hybrid - front cornering
  • Striking N Line looks
  • Hybrid powertrain returning 60mpg
  • Only £191.74 per month

It’s rare to find anything more than a city car or supermini for less than £200 per month, but today’s Deal of the Day bucks that trend. The Hyundai Kona N Line is currently available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for just £190 per month, offering SUV style and space, as well as a bucketload of equipment.

Today’s offer is being listed by VIPGateway Hyundai, and gets you into the aforementioned Kona N Line Hybrid for exactly £191.74 per month over two years following a £2,300 initial payment. The 5,000-mile annual limit might not suit all lifestyles, though, but you can bump this up to 8,000 miles for an extra £15 per month.

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Extend the agreement to three years for only £6.55 per month and you’ll still only be paying £213.37 following a slightly increased £2,560.44 initial payment. Altogether, the deal will cost you £10,028.39, making it far cheaper than buying the car outright and then having the hassle of selling it on after. 

It’s not like it’s just the base petrol model featured here, either; the car we’re talking about is the 1.6-litre full-hybrid which while it might not be as fast as its N Line bodykit suggests – 0-62mph takes a modest 11 seconds – Hyundai says the car will return a frugal 60mpg.

That aforementioned N Line package also brings a host of other upgrades, aside from the sporty exterior flourishes. As standard, this car comes equipped with LED lights, twin 12.3-inch infotainment screens with sat nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats front-and-rear, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, front-and-rear parking sensors and a powered bootlid.

Hyundai Kona Hybrid - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Kona leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Kona page.

Deals on Hyundai Kona rivals

Nissan Juke

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New in-stock Nissan JukeCash £20,359Avg. savings £4,597
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Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,750Avg. savings £2,713
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Vauxhall Frontera

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New in-stock Vauxhall FronteraCash £22,910Avg. savings £2,486
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Check out the Hyundai Kona deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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