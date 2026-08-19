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Car deal alert! £11k off the practical Nissan Qashqai

Popular crossover now available with nearly £11,000 off

By:Sam Ball
19 Aug 2026
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering right
  • Acenta Premium trim with 17-inch alloys and Apple CarPlay
  • 1.3-litre DiG-T mild hybrid petrol engine
  • Almost £11,000 off the RRP!

The current generation Nissan Qashqai is the best ever, offering practical family motoring for a reasonable price. Beloved by many for its useability, the Qashqai continues to be a best-seller, with over four million being sold over the past 20 years in Europe alone. 

Ordinarily, prices start at an already reasonable £30,695. But this amazing deal shaves £10,936 off the asking price, kicking the price down to an incredible £19,699; cheaper even than plenty of used alternatives. 

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This particular car is the confusingly named base Acenta Premium trim, with the frugal 1.3-litre DIG-T petrol engine and a traditional six-speed manual gearbox. It boasts a relatively low insurance group too, which should help keep running costs down. The Qashqai comes with a three-year/60,000-mile warranty, which is mediocre at best, but at least it has a strong reliability record. 

Despite its base trim, it packs plenty of kit with smartphone connectivity, automatic dual-zone climate control and a reversing camera. It also has a custom drive assist mode, which enables the driver to disable some of the legally-mandated driver assist via a shortcut control on the steering wheel. 

It has adaptive cruise control, a killer feature which allows the Qashqai to automatically maintain distance and speed from the vehicle in front, making motorway driving a stress-free affair. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels, which should prove stylish enough while having enough sidewall on the tyres to cope with our pothole-riddled roads.

Nissan Qashqai - dashboard

The engine meanwhile, is a tried and tested affair that has been in various Nissan, Mercedes and Renault products for years, here producing 140bhp, driving the front wheels through the aforementioned six-speed manual. This combination propels the Qashqai from 0-62 mph in 10.2 seconds.

This version produces 142g/km of CO2, while official fuel economy is rated at 44.8mpg. Hybrid rivals will be more efficient, but this Qashqai is perfectly acceptable for a petrol family car

Nissan Qashqai deal

Did you know you can also sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

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