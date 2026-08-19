Car deal alert! £11k off the practical Nissan Qashqai

Acenta Premium trim with 17-inch alloys and Apple CarPlay

1.3-litre DiG-T mild hybrid petrol engine

Almost £11,000 off the RRP!

The current generation Nissan Qashqai is the best ever, offering practical family motoring for a reasonable price. Beloved by many for its useability, the Qashqai continues to be a best-seller, with over four million being sold over the past 20 years in Europe alone.

Ordinarily, prices start at an already reasonable £30,695. But this amazing deal shaves £10,936 off the asking price, kicking the price down to an incredible £19,699; cheaper even than plenty of used alternatives.

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This particular car is the confusingly named base Acenta Premium trim, with the frugal 1.3-litre DIG-T petrol engine and a traditional six-speed manual gearbox. It boasts a relatively low insurance group too, which should help keep running costs down. The Qashqai comes with a three-year/60,000-mile warranty, which is mediocre at best, but at least it has a strong reliability record.

Despite its base trim, it packs plenty of kit with smartphone connectivity, automatic dual-zone climate control and a reversing camera. It also has a custom drive assist mode, which enables the driver to disable some of the legally-mandated driver assist via a shortcut control on the steering wheel.

It has adaptive cruise control, a killer feature which allows the Qashqai to automatically maintain distance and speed from the vehicle in front, making motorway driving a stress-free affair. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels, which should prove stylish enough while having enough sidewall on the tyres to cope with our pothole-riddled roads.

The engine meanwhile, is a tried and tested affair that has been in various Nissan, Mercedes and Renault products for years, here producing 140bhp, driving the front wheels through the aforementioned six-speed manual. This combination propels the Qashqai from 0-62 mph in 10.2 seconds.

This version produces 142g/km of CO2, while official fuel economy is rated at 44.8mpg. Hybrid rivals will be more efficient, but this Qashqai is perfectly acceptable for a petrol family car.

Nissan Qashqai deal

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