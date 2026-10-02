The Ford Puma is one of the best small SUVs around, so it should come as no surprise that the electric version is great, too. With a starting price under £30,000, it’s good value, too, but today we’re highlighting a way to get one even cheaper.

An amazing deal offered through our Buy A Car service knocks over £7,000 off the original RRP of this brand new, in-stock example, giving a new and extremely tempting price of £23,629.

For that, you’re getting a Puma Gen-E Select, and although it’s the entry-level trim grade, it’s still well equipped. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, front/rear parking sensors and Ford's ever-handy 'Quickclear' heated front windscreen. It also comes finished in Solar Silver, a premium paint finish worth £800.

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It’s fitted with the smaller of the two battery packs available in the Puma Gen-E, although the WLTP Combined range figure is still decent at 259 miles. If you need to go further, a 100kW rapid charging capability enables a 10-80 per cent top-up in 26 minutes when conditions are optimal.

166bhp from the Gen-E’s front-mounted motor might not sound like much, but it’s not especially heavy as far as electric cars go, making for a sprightly 8.0-second 0-62mph time. It’s fun to drive, as well.

It’s a bit tight for taller rear-seat passengers, but generally, the Puma Gen-E is a practical car considering its small footprint. The petrol-powered Puma is famed for its huge ‘MegaBox’ underneath the boot floor, but because the Gen-E doesn’t have an exhaust system to get in the way, it has a larger 65-litre ‘GigaBox’ to provide an impressive 145 litres of space.

It’s plastic-lined and has a drain plug at the bottom, so you could, for example, chuck some muddy walking boots in there and hose it out after.

Ford Puma Gen-E deal

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