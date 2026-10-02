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Car deal alert! The Ford Puma Gen-E now with £7k off

This compact, practical and cheap-to-run electric SUV is available for a bargain price

By:Matt Robinson
2 Oct 2026
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

The Ford Puma is one of the best small SUVs around, so it should come as no surprise that the electric version is great, too. With a starting price under £30,000, it’s good value, too, but today we’re highlighting a way to get one even cheaper. 

An amazing deal offered through our Buy A Car service knocks over £7,000 off the original RRP of this brand new, in-stock example, giving a new and extremely tempting price of £23,629. 

For that, you’re getting a Puma Gen-E Select, and although it’s the entry-level trim grade, it’s still well equipped. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, front/rear parking sensors and Ford's ever-handy 'Quickclear' heated front windscreen. It also comes finished in Solar Silver, a premium paint finish worth £800. 

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It’s fitted with the smaller of the two battery packs available in the Puma Gen-E, although the WLTP Combined range figure is still decent at 259 miles. If you need to go further, a 100kW rapid charging capability enables a 10-80 per cent top-up in 26 minutes when conditions are optimal. 

166bhp from the Gen-E’s front-mounted motor might not sound like much, but it’s not especially heavy as far as electric cars go, making for a sprightly 8.0-second 0-62mph time. It’s fun to drive, as well.

Ford Puma Gen-E - cabin

It’s a bit tight for taller rear-seat passengers, but generally, the Puma Gen-E is a practical car considering its small footprint. The petrol-powered Puma is famed for its huge ‘MegaBox’ underneath the boot floor, but because the Gen-E doesn’t have an exhaust system to get in the way, it has a larger 65-litre ‘GigaBox’ to provide an impressive 145 litres of space. 

It’s plastic-lined and has a drain plug at the bottom, so you could, for example, chuck some muddy walking boots in there and hose it out after. 

Ford Puma Gen-E deal

Did you know you can also sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

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