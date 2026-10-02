Car deal alert! Massive £11k off a sporty, stylish Cupra Formentor

The Formentor was a turning point for the Cupra as a standalone brand. Up until that point, it had only produced Cupr-ified versions of existing SEAT vehicles, but the Formentor was its first bespoke car. It was a good one, too, effortlessly blending style, driving fun, and comfort. And thanks to this brilliant deal, you can get behind the wheel of one for less.

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A lot less, in fact. The brand-new, in-stock Formentor VZ1 is yours for £31,690 via our Buy A Car service, representing an £11,040 reduction, or about a quarter off the RRP. Although VZ1 is the base trim grade, the standard equipment list is healthy, including 18-inch alloy wheels, a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charging pad, three-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.

It’s the eHybrid model, which is Volkswagen Group-speak for a plug-in hybrid. A mid-life update for the car saw the battery size of the Formentor PHEV increase dramatically, meaning up to 77 miles of electric-only range on the official tests - roughly double what the older model manages.

The combined power output of its petrol engine and hybrid system is 201bhp, which sounds like quite a lot, but that bigger battery adds a lot of weight. It’s not quite as quick as you might expect, but a 7.9-second 0-62mph time should satisfy most.

That refresh we mentioned earlier spruced up the Formentor’s already sharp looks nicely. It’s certainly one of the more stylish options in the segment, but is far from the most practical, especially in eHybrid form. The location of the battery pack saps the already modest boot space of the standard model further, leaving you with 345 litres behind the rear seats.

That said, space for rear-seat passengers is decent. Factor in a comfortable ride, and you’ve got a car that’s very easy to live with, as well as very cheap.

Cupra Formentor deal

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