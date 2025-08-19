Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor at £189 a month is a lot of car for the cash

Stylish, premium and fun to drive, the Cupra Formentor is our Deal of the Day for 30 September

By:Ryan Birch
30 Sep 2026
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - front cornering

We only featured the Cupra Formentor as our Deal of the Day at the beginning of August, but prices have slipped by another fiver a month. Amazingly, it means this sporty-cum-posh coupe-SUV is cheaper than superminis such as the Renault Clio and Volkswagen Polo.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the stylish Spanish SUV for a bonkers £188.98 a month

All that's needed to get the deal on the road is a 12-month initial payment of £2,667.75, while there's an annual mileage cap of 5,000. If you'd rather pay less upfront, a nine-month initial payment comes to £2,252.19 for a still-very-reasonable £205.80. 

If you need more flexibility on mileage, you can bump up the annual limit to 8,000 for between £10 and £12 a month depending on which initial payment option you've chosen. 

The Formentor was the car that kickstarted Cupra as a standalone brand from parent SEAT. It's always been a handsome and head-turning model, and a facelift in recent years has only added to the desirability.

This deal gets you the very well specced V2 trim, which comes with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a slick 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. There's also loads of copper detailing inside.

In fact, the copper highlights are just the garnish on top of a stylish and plush-feeling interior. And despite that sloping roofline, the Formentor is spacious in the back and more than up to the job of family life.

Under the bonnet you'll find one of Volkswagen Group's 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp, it's a punchy unit, plus there's even more enjoyment to be had from behind the wheel because it's paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Just like its styling, there's a sporty feel on the road. It's a fine-handling SUV that's also a very comfortable long-distance cruiser.  

Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor page.

Check out the Cupra Formentor deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Cupra Formentor rivals

BMW X2

BMW X2

New BMW X2From £414 ppm**
Peugeot 408

Peugeot 408

New Peugeot 408From £398 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

New Mercedes-Benz GLA
Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is loads better at just £206 a month
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer - front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is loads better at just £206 a month

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is a proper load-lugger at a very affordable price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 September
News
29 Sep 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Svelte BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a steal for £262 a month
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe - front static

Car Deal of the Day: Svelte BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a steal for £262 a month

The 2 Series Gran Coupe is a stylish four-door coupe for a knockdown price right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 September
News
28 Sep 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Spacious Peugeot 5008 makes perfect sense at only £226 per month
Peugeot 5008 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Spacious Peugeot 5008 makes perfect sense at only £226 per month

Peugeot’s 5008 is a roomy family SUV that’s currently exceptional value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 September
News
27 Sep 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kamiq is a terrific all-rounder, especially at £210 a month
Skoda Kamiq - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kamiq is a terrific all-rounder, especially at £210 a month

Small SUV goes big on wallet-friendly, easy-going motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 September.
News
26 Sep 2026

Most Popular

New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a true sports saloon – with strong emphasis on the sporty side of things
News
29 Sep 2026
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head

The sporty Cupra Raval is the first of the VW Group’s electric superminis on sale, but can it get the better of the retro-themed Renault 5
Car group tests
29 Sep 2026
Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again
Citroen C4 Picasso - exclusive image

Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again

Citroen is going back to what it does best: new ELO-inspired MPV could spawn family of family-friendly models
News
28 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content