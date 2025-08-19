Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor at £189 a month is a lot of car for the cash

Stylish design; fun to drive

Well equipped V2 model

Get the deal at only £188.98 a month

We only featured the Cupra Formentor as our Deal of the Day at the beginning of August, but prices have slipped by another fiver a month. Amazingly, it means this sporty-cum-posh coupe-SUV is cheaper than superminis such as the Renault Clio and Volkswagen Polo.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the stylish Spanish SUV for a bonkers £188.98 a month.

All that's needed to get the deal on the road is a 12-month initial payment of £2,667.75, while there's an annual mileage cap of 5,000. If you'd rather pay less upfront, a nine-month initial payment comes to £2,252.19 for a still-very-reasonable £205.80.

If you need more flexibility on mileage, you can bump up the annual limit to 8,000 for between £10 and £12 a month depending on which initial payment option you've chosen.

The Formentor was the car that kickstarted Cupra as a standalone brand from parent SEAT. It's always been a handsome and head-turning model, and a facelift in recent years has only added to the desirability.

This deal gets you the very well specced V2 trim, which comes with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, plus a slick 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. There's also loads of copper detailing inside.

In fact, the copper highlights are just the garnish on top of a stylish and plush-feeling interior. And despite that sloping roofline, the Formentor is spacious in the back and more than up to the job of family life.

Under the bonnet you'll find one of Volkswagen Group's 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. With 148bhp, it's a punchy unit, plus there's even more enjoyment to be had from behind the wheel because it's paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Just like its styling, there's a sporty feel on the road. It's a fine-handling SUV that's also a very comfortable long-distance cruiser.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor page.

Check out the Cupra Formentor deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…