Volvo plots new Range Rover rival, and it'll dwarf the XC90

Volvo wants to go after the Range Rover with a new flagship SUV that would be even bigger than the existing XC90, further increasing the Swedish brand’s desirability and luxury appeal, particularly in America, where bigger is always better.

Chief designer Thomas Ingenlath said during the company’s recent product strategy conference, “Volvo clearly is a brand that very naturally would have such an F-segment-sized car in its portfolio. Our brand can very much carry that. So I'm very much looking forward to bringing this to life now.”

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The XC90 is by no means a small car, stretching nearly five metres long, and its electric counterpart, the EX90, is even larger. However, both sit in the ‘E-segment’ of the car market, meaning they’re rivals for the likes of the BMW X5 or Audi Q7. The F-segment is reserved for the biggest vehicles on the road, such as the Range Rover.

Ingenlath recalled parking a Volvo XC90 next to a Range Rover, to see how these two big SUVs compared to one another. “I wanted to enjoy how that car [XC90] competes with it, and I have to say, design-wise, I would say it competes with it. But definitely size-wise, I mean, Jesus, it is a different dimension. It's a different dimension between an F- and an E-segment.”