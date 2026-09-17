Volvo to go new car crazy with 13 models by 2030

However, with the SPA3 platform, Ingenlath says Volvo doesn’t have any such problems and can create “really attractive proportioned low cars, and we will fully embrace it and have very exciting products coming up for that”.

He continued: “We have the ambition to add to our history some more legendary cars and car designs coming, and with the product line-up that we’re building here, I'm really hopeful that we manage to add to this.”

Elsewhere, one of the models that we do know is coming is a new ‘sizable electric D-segment SUV’ for the American market, which should also use the SPA3 architecture and will need to sit in between the EX60 that just launched and the larger, seven-seater Volvo EX90.

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Petrol-powered models for the western markets are going to be based on the SPA2 platform, which the Volvo XC60 and XC90 use. The pair were updated this week with a brand-new ‘long-range plug-in hybrid’ powertrain that delivers a class-leading zero-emission driving range of up to 124 miles. However, Volvo confirmed it’s already working on new, even more advanced third-generation hybrids as part of its latest product strategy.

The six new models for China will be developed in collaboration with Volvo’s parent company Geely, using shared platforms, a dedicated tech stack and a shared supply chain, allowing these cars to be developed cost-efficiently. They’ll also be delivered with “true China speed” to keep pace with the competition over there. Volvo already has two China-only models: the EM90 MPV and the XC70 SUV.

However, even though Volvo is heading in a new direction with its product plan and business strategies, chief strategy and product officer Michael Fleiss gave an assurance that the brand’s core principles will not change – particularly its focus on design, safety and quality standards.

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