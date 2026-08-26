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New Volvo connected car tech can warn other cars of pedestrians, roadworks and more

Using V2V technology, electric Volvo models can inform other drivers of road hazards

By:Tom Jervis
26 Aug 2026
Volvo EX90 - front cornering alt

Volvo has just upgraded its Connected Safety system, so the firm’s line-up of electric cars will soon be able to communicate with other vehicles to alert them of hazards ranging from pedestrians to accidents.

Connected Safety was launched back in 2016 on Volvo’s high-end S90 and XC90 models using real-time cloud data to warn other drivers of slippery conditions or if another Volvo within the vicinity had activated its hazard lights. This has since been expanded to other models in the company’s range, including the XC40 and XC60.

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Soon, the EX60, EX90 and ES90 will receive an upgraded suite of Connected Safety features that can also detect pedestrians, large animals, roadworks and accidents. Once something is detected, either by the vehicle’s sensors or via communication through traffic management centres, a warning is then passed onto other Volvo cars and even models from other brands that feature vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication.

“Built on decades of our real-world safety insight, these innovations represent another step towards our vision of zero collisions,” said the head of Volvo’s Gothenburg safety centre, Asa Haglund. “Every time a Volvo car shares safety intelligence, it helps other drivers prepare earlier to avoid accidents and feel safer.”

Volvo is yet to confirm when these features will become available, although it has said that Large Animal Alert, Vulnerable Road User Alert, Roadwork Alert and Accident Ahead Alert will all be available in the UK. The firm also told Auto Express: “We’re planning to make these new features available to more Volvo models later.” 

Regardless, these additions to Connected Safety are just the most recent safety innovations introduced by Volvo; last year the new EX60, which was commended at the Auto Express New Car Awards 2026, introduced the ‘multi-adaptive seatbelt’. This can automatically preconfigure its pretensioners to protect different body types and was even included in TIME magazine’s Best Inventions list for 2025.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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