Thought SUVs couldn’t be cool or stand out from the crowd? You might want to think again as the next generation of SUVs promise to be as practical as ever, all while retaining the cool factor.

We Brits simply can’t get enough of SUVs these days. Eight out of the 10 best-selling cars in the UK last year were SUVs, while the faithful Toyota RAV4 and futuristic Tesla Model Y have been fighting over the title of the world’s best-selling car for the past few years.

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But with a new SUV being launched what feels like every other day, it’s hard to know which models to focus on, so we’ve picked out the coolest ones coming our way. There’s going to be something for everyone, from the Land Rover Defender’s long-overdue baby brother to a brand-new cutting-edge crossover that could even make us forget about Tesla’s international best-seller.

Why SUVs are so popular

It’s not hard to see their broad appeal. SUVs can offer families vast amounts of space and some of those with four-wheel drive are designed to conquer the toughest terrain out there.

Many drivers also want a lofty driving position for better visibility, while SUVs are perceived to fare better than smaller vehicles in the event of a crash. No wonder almost every major car brand has at least one SUV in its line-up, and even the most unlikely of marques, such as Ferrari, Lotus and Lamborghini, have got in on the action.