The all-new Fiat ‘GigaPanda’ and Fastback will be revealed at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in October, more than two years after concept versions of the fresh and thoroughly funky family SUVs were presented.

The pair will be shown alongside the Italian brand’s latest concept, which we suspect will preview the new city-sized Fiat Pandina that Auto Express learned is due to arrive in 2027 and will be packing petrol power.

Fiat is going to be competing for the spotlight with the other brands in the Stellantis family at the show. Peugeot says it is looking to deliver a “powerful and emotional statement”, hopefully by offering our best look yet at the next Peugeot 208, while Citroen is bringing along its own mysterious concept “packed with personality”. The new Lancia Gamma, a rival for the Ford Capri SUV, is going to be in attendance as well.

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By Fiat’s standards, launching two family SUVs is a big deal. The car we know as GigaPanda - which may well not use that name on the production version - might even be offered with seven seats.

Meanwhile, the Fastback will fill the gap left by the Tipo, fleetingly sold in the UK as a budget hatchback to challenge the Ford Focus. But the saloon variant is the big ticket item for Fiat: badged as Egea, it’s a strong seller in Algeria and Turkey, where it’s assembled; there’s also a coupé-SUV called the Fastback in Brazil. The new model is charged with replacing all of these Fiats in one fell swoop and we are expecting it to come here, too.