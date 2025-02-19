It’s for this reason that the future Pandina successor is likely to follow Fiat’s current multi-fuel strategy and be offered both with a small, mild-hybrid petrol engine, as well as – for the first time – a full-EV powertrain.

“[Customers] need the Pandina to be small enough to move in the city, big enough to bring the family on vacation – from Milan maybe to Naples,” Thorel told us. “What is the right energy for this customer? It cannot be electric. If I need to go from Milan to Naples, however efficient my battery is, how many times will I need to stop?

“But for the other customer, this car can be electric. If my second house is one hour from my city, I can drive electric, no problem. That’s why it’s so important to be multi-energy,” the Fiat boss said.

Asked if this shift to electric could open the Pandina back up to markets outside of southern Europe, Thorel said: “Technically, yes. The question is: what is the volume potential? The A-segment in Europe is pretty limited. So yes, it would open for sure, but I don’t know, honestly, how much.”

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He again emphasised how important his Italian customers would be in shaping the next Pandina: “Whatever the next compact car, I have one duty,” he said. “That is to give the right solution to the ‘Popolo di Pandina’ – the Pandina customer base. Because in reality, in Italy, it’s a real population. We’re talking millions; on average, every year we sell 100,000 Pandinas. If I don’t give them the next generation that fulfils what they need, one that moves them into the future, I don’t think we will honour our role.

“That’s why the three design projects are an interesting discussion. The projects are made by 22, 23-year-old designers. So they are the future. They interpret the next generation.”

Regardless of form, it’s certain that any future Pandina would move from its ancient Fiat underpinnings to sit on one of parent company Stellantis’s cutting-edge platforms – mostly likely the affordable ‘Smart Car’ architecture found underneath the latest Fiat Grande Panda, as well as models such as the Citroen C3 and Vauxhall Frontera.

With economies of scale, that should help keep costs down, allowing the new Pandina to continue to serve customers at the lower-end of Europe’s new-car market – even if the “psychological threshold” of 10,000 Euros will be harder than ever to achieve as we move into 2029 and beyond.

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