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Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 SUVs with UK cars experiencing similar problems

JLR has recalled models from across the Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover ranges over a faulty DC-DC converter module

By:Tom Jervis
30 Apr 2026
Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front action

Jaguar Land Rover has just triggered its largest recall in history, thought to affect over 170,000 cars in the US alone. The British carmaker's woes centre on a faulty electric system for its mild-hybrid SUVs which can cause the vehicle to lose power.

In a statement to Auto Express, a JLR spokesperson explained how “Some customers have experienced the DC-DC converter module not operating as intended in some circumstances, for JLR [mild-hybrid] vehicles. Impacted drivers receive a warning to stop their vehicle safely. If vehicles continue to be used, vehicle operation may be impacted.”

Which JLR models are affected? 

By “some” customers, the firm actually means over 170,000 vehicles in the US, as revealed by recall documents filed with the American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Models affected were built between November 2022 and January 2024 and come from across JLR’s entire line-up. 

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They include the Jaguar F-Pace and smaller E-Pace, plus the Land Rover Defender, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport and the full-size Range Rover, too.

While the recall currently only concerns US cars, insiders at JLR tell Auto Express that some UK owners have also experienced these issues, too. With this in mind, we could well see an official recall announced by either the UK’s DVSA or the European Commission very soon.

In the meantime, JLR is keen to emphasise that its “priority is to ensure every customer receives the highest level of care and we encourage those experiencing this issue to contact an authorised JLR repairer, who will support them.” JLR has also not issued a stop-drive order, while there have so far been no accidents, deaths or injuries as a result of the problems listed.

This comes as yet another blow for JLR which has seemed unable to catch a break over the past year; exports to JLR’s biggest market, the US, were stifled in 2025 due to President Trump’s sweeping foreign import tariffs, while the luxury car maker also suffered from a cyber attack in September 2025 which saw production stop for three weeks at an expected cost to the UK economy of £1.9 billion.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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