Fiat’s dream of a family of Panda-inspired models is starting to take shape. The rakish new, and as yet unnamed, fastback the company previewed nearly two years ago has finally been spotted testing in the wild. As promised, it combines a swooping coupe-inspired roofline with the chunky charm of the Grande Panda.

This fastback is one of two new mid-size SUVs Fiat is hoping to launch this year, which CEO Olivier François previously told Auto Express will be “affordable, spacious and desirable”. The brand will use these to mount an assault on best-selling family cars such as the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Dacia Bigster.

Each will offer a fresh take on the charismatic design language that was introduced by the Fiat Grande Panda but they’re larger cars destined to sit in the class above. The Grande Panda is not only the reigning Auto Express Supermini of the Year, but it is also now available from less than £19,000 with a choice of hybrid or electric power through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

We expect that the new car’s upright but slightly rounded front end will feature an evolution of the ‘pixel’ lights we saw on the Grande Panda, as well as more pixel-like details in the grille and bumper. The rear has slim rectangular tail-lights like its boxier baby brother too, plus what appears to be a ducktail spoiler at the base of that rakish sloped roofline.