The Lancia Gamma is back! Italy’s answer to the Ford Capri is seen for the first time

This is our first look at the all-new Lancia Gamma, which has been spotted getting into shape for its world debut later this year when the executive coupe will reclaim its title as the Italian brand’s flagship model.

For those who don’t remember the Gamma, it was unveiled in 1976 and offered either as an elegant two-door coupe or a quirky four-door fastback saloon, also called the ‘Berlina’ which literally means sedan in Italian. Both versions were designed by Pininfarina.

But now, more than 40 years after the last example of the original rolled off the production line, the Gamma has taken on a new form, being reborn as a coupe-SUV much like the Ford Capri. which could be one of this car’s main rivals. Other competitors include the rakish Cupra Tavascan, the futuristic Polestar 4 and the luxurious but left-field DS No8.

Even with the camouflage, it’s clear that the design of the latest Gamma has been guided by the Lancia Ypsilon supermini that arrived last year (but isn’t available in the UK). Both feature a smooth, rounded front with a three-strake daytime running light that Lancia calls ‘the calice’.

The main headlight units are embedded lower down in the bumper, while the mouth incorporates what appears to be a set of active aero shutters that will help improve efficiency.