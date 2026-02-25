The Lancia Gamma is back! Italy’s answer to the Ford Capri is seen for the first time
Lancia’s new flagship will be offered with pure-electric and hybrid power, and a hot HF variant is coming
This is our first look at the all-new Lancia Gamma, which has been spotted getting into shape for its world debut later this year when the executive coupe will reclaim its title as the Italian brand’s flagship model.
For those who don’t remember the Gamma, it was unveiled in 1976 and offered either as an elegant two-door coupe or a quirky four-door fastback saloon, also called the ‘Berlina’ which literally means sedan in Italian. Both versions were designed by Pininfarina.
But now, more than 40 years after the last example of the original rolled off the production line, the Gamma has taken on a new form, being reborn as a coupe-SUV much like the Ford Capri. which could be one of this car’s main rivals. Other competitors include the rakish Cupra Tavascan, the futuristic Polestar 4 and the luxurious but left-field DS No8.
Even with the camouflage, it’s clear that the design of the latest Gamma has been guided by the Lancia Ypsilon supermini that arrived last year (but isn’t available in the UK). Both feature a smooth, rounded front with a three-strake daytime running light that Lancia calls ‘the calice’.
The main headlight units are embedded lower down in the bumper, while the mouth incorporates what appears to be a set of active aero shutters that will help improve efficiency.
Looking at the side, the first question we have is what happened to the flap for the charging port on this prototype? It looks like it fell off, because a new cover is clearly being held on by duct tape.
Based on these images, the new Gamma doesn’t have as much of a coupe-like silhouette as the rivals we mentioned. However, we suspect Lancia has added extra cladding to the roof and rear deck of this prototype to keep us guessing ahead of the car’s big reveal. We also reckon a triangular C-pillar design lurks under the camouflage, as a nod to the original Gamma Berlina.
It looks like the rear door handles are hidden in the C-pillar for a sleeker look. Meanwhile, the distinctive calice design at the front will also feature at the rear. We know this because Lancia shared a teaser of the car’s slender tail-light arrangement and redesigned badge back in 2024 when the Gamma was first announced.
Underneath, the newcomer will be based on the same STLA M ‘multi-energy’ platform as the latest Peugeot 3008, Citroen C5 Aircross and Vauxhall Grandland – all of which are available to order or to lease through the Auto Express Buy a Car Service – plus the new DS No8 and No7 coming soon.
Lancia’s flagship is going to measure approximately 4.7 metres long – similar to all its cousins – and will be available with the same choice of hybrid or pure-electric power. That means base models will feature a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and a hybrid system capable of short periods of pure-electric driving, mostly around town. There should also be a plug-in hybrid version with an EV range of around 50 to 60 miles.
Meanwhile, the all-electric Gamma should be offered with a 73kWh battery for around 300 miles of range and a 97kWh battery for well in excess of 400 miles. Equipped with that larger unit, the Peugeot E-3008 can cover up to 435 miles on a single charge, and we expect the Lancia will do about the same. Both single and dual-motor powertrains are possible, too.
We’ve also been told there’s going to be a hot version called the Gamma HF Integrale – in a nod to the legendary Delta HF Integrale rally weapon from the eighties and nineties. However, no further details about this top-of-the-line version have been announced.
We’ve yet to get a look inside the new Gamma, but luxury and innovation is sure to be the focus, and Lancia’s designers will certainly have made it more eccentric than those of its Peugeot, Vauxhall, Citroen and DS cousins, probably with some unique features such as the tiny, leather-lined ‘coffee table’ in the Ypsilon.
The new Lancia Gamma will be built in Italy, at parent company Stellantis’ factory in Melfi, alongside the new Delta that is coming in 2028, which will see another iconic name from the brand’s past revived. Sadly, there are still no signs of Lancia returning to the UK market, so we’ll have to admire its new creations from afar.
Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
• Google
• Reddit
• Whatsapp