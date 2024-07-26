New Lancia Ypsilon 2024 review: quirky supermini has plenty of potential

Verdict

With its unique look, the Lancia Ypsilon definitely has the potential to attract attention, and as a small city car it has enough power, is comfortable and very manoeuvrable. It’ll be fascinating to see how it fares against the Vauxhall Corsa, Peugeot 208 and DS 3 – and whether UK customers will be allowed to pick it at all.

Is Lancia about to return to the UK? The jury is still out; the verdict from parent company Stellantis will depend on whether it thinks it can squeeze a quirky Italian brand into its existing line-up here, on a slightly more luxurious track than Alfa Romeo, while also running parallel to DS.

If Lancia is to make a comeback on UK roads, it’s likely to need a multi-model line-up – but that would almost certainly include the newly reborn Ypsilon. And we’ve had an early chance to see how different it feels from its stablemates, in both pure-electric and mild-hybrid forms.

We say ‘reborn’ Ypsilon but in fact, this is the fourth generation of a model that was, in its previous Fiat 500-based incarnation, still the third best-selling car in Italy in 2023 (yes, really). Lancia has much broader ambitions with this version, though – and first impressions are positive.