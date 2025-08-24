McLaren Automotive is at a crossroads – under new ownership and leadership, and on the brink of a radical push into electric SUVs as its range is overhauled.

Abu Dhabi investment fund CYVN Holdings acquired the supercar business and a non-controlling stake in McLaren’s Formula One race team in April. CYVN immediately merged McLaren with its other automotive assets: a 700-employee British engineering start-up then operating under the name Forseven, the technology division of Gordon Murray Automotive and a technology licence deal with Chinese electric car maker Nio.

This new British luxury car group – McLaren Group Holdings – has vowed to transform McLaren Automotive under Nick Collins, Jaguar Land Rover’s former R&D boss.

“We’ll do what McLaren has always done, but do more of it and do it even better,” the new CEO told Auto Express in an exclusive interview.

The McLaren W1 hybrid hypercar is on course for launch in 2026, followed by a push into electric SUVs potentially as soon as 2027.

McLaren was known to be exploring the SUV market under Collins’ predecessor Michael Leiters, who left rapidly after the CYVN acquisition. Leiters – who rose to prominence engineering Porsche’s initial SUVs and led Ferrari’s hybrid drivetrain development – believed that a four-door McLaren should be a rival for the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin DBX.

His vision was for a swooping, sporty bodystyle, probably powered by a detuned version of the W1’s 1,234bhp drivetrain, which blends a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a high-output electric motor. McLaren had held talks with global automotive players for a vehicle architecture, to underpin a coupe-SUV priced above the £200,000+ Aston. That would limit volume to four figures, in keeping with McLaren’s low-volume, ultra-aspirational brand positioning.