Our opinion on the Porsche Cayenne Electric

Porsche has done the unimaginable by making a 2.7-tonne electric SUV accelerate, steer and stop with real poise and precision. In day-to-day driving it makes for a superb companion, with lots of desirability packaged in. Its range and charging are competitive, especially considering this car’s size, but we wonder if some efficiency has been sacrificed for the sake of capability that a vast majority of owners won’t tap into.

About the Porsche Cayenne Electric

The Porsche Cayenne has defined the performance-oriented luxury SUV class since its introduction in 2002. The model has typically been available with a range of petrol and hybrid powertrains, but this is the first all-electric version, and it was initially designed to replace the ICE-powered model wholesale.

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Unfortunately, the world hasn’t quite bought into the EV transition as much as Porsche, or many others for that matter, expected. So this all-new and completely distinct model will now sit alongside the previous model as a “technical flagship”. Available in three variants for the moment, the new Cayenne Electric – much like its combustion-powered sibling – must perform many roles: practical family car, luxury cruiser, high-performance sports car and even a rough-and-tumble off-roader.

To make that happen, Porsche has thrown the kitchen sink of technology at its new model, with the new Turbo model particularly laden with cutting-edge chassis and powertrain features. At every level this is a sophisticated, multi-talented machine that could even be considered over-complex – until you drive it.

Porsche Cayenne Electric prices and latest deals

Prices start at £83,200 for the base car, and in a nice twist for Porsche, there’s lots of standard equipment. This includes matrix LED headlights, heated, electric and part-leather seats, the statement curved touchscreen, dual-zone climate control – we could go on. The standard wheels are 20-inch designs, but these look positively tiny on the Cayenne’s bulbous body, so we wouldn’t blame you for upgrading to 21s or 22s.