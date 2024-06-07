All-electric Rivian R1T and R1S now produce up to 1,011bhp after seismic upgrades
Unfortunately, there are still no plans to launch Rivian’s fully electric pick-up truck or seven-seat SUV in the UK
The Rivian R1T and R1S – the world’s first electric pick-up truck and its seven-seat SUV counterpart – have been given a comprehensive series of upgrades to improve their range, performance, user interface and more. There have been so many changes in fact that the American start-up is referring to them as new second-generation models.
Granted, the futuristic styling looks the same as before, but there’s big news under the metal, as every R1T and R1S is now powered by motors designed and manufactured fully in-house by Rivian. They’re also oil-cooled to deliver better performance during high-torque, low speed situations like rock crawling, and improve efficiency when cruising at high speeds.
Dual, tri and quad-motor powertrains are available in both cars, with power outputs starting at 526bhp, and climbing to 1,011bhp and 1,624Nm of torque for those with four motors (one driving each wheel). That mammoth power figure, combined with a new launch mode, allows the quad-motor R1T and R1S to now go from 0-60mph in less than 2.5 seconds.
Range has only increased slightly for the second-gen R1T and R1S, which are capable of between 270 and 420 miles on a charge, depending on the battery size. Although Rivian said it has “completely reengineered” the ‘Large’ and ‘Max’ battery packs so they now cost less to produce, while the entry-level ‘Standard’ unit uses a new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry, is less complex to assemble and easier to service.
Chassis tweaks for R1T and R1S have supposedly made the ride smoother, though the SUV specifically is claimed to handle better thanks to new air springs, new dampers and a new hydraulic roll control system – technology we’ve previously seen on McLaren’s supercars and some luxury SUVs.
Other technology boosts include a new array of 11 high-resolution cameras, including some 4K ones, that can see three times further than the old system and provide complete coverage around the car. The second-generation R1 models also feature an entirely new electrical architecture that has allowed Rivian to cut the number of ECUs onboard from 17 down to just seven and remove 1.6 miles of wiring, which has shed 20kg from each car.
There are some visible changes however, including new alloy wheel designs, a new Storm Blue paint option, and updated headlights and tail-lights. Inside, the infotainment system has a new more playful, illustration-like style and 3D graphics powered by Unreal Engine software that’s typically used to create video games.
Plus there’s a new ‘Dynamic Glass Roof’ that can change its opacity at the touch of a button, and an optional sound system developed by Rivian with Dolby Atmos surround sound capability.
In the US, prices start from $69,900 for the R1T and $75,900 for the R1S. Unfortunately, Rivian currently has no plans to bring either model here. Rivian is coming to the UK however, and Auto Express has confirmed that the Rivian R2 mid-size electric SUV will land here in 2027.
Would you like to see the updated Rivian R1T and R1S come to the UK? Let us know in the comments section...