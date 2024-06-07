All-electric Rivian R1T and R1S now produce up to 1,011bhp after seismic upgrades

The Rivian R1T and R1S – the world’s first electric pick-up truck and its seven-seat SUV counterpart – have been given a comprehensive series of upgrades to improve their range, performance, user interface and more. There have been so many changes in fact that the American start-up is referring to them as new second-generation models.

Granted, the futuristic styling looks the same as before, but there’s big news under the metal, as every R1T and R1S is now powered by motors designed and manufactured fully in-house by Rivian. They’re also oil-cooled to deliver better performance during high-torque, low speed situations like rock crawling, and improve efficiency when cruising at high speeds.

Dual, tri and quad-motor powertrains are available in both cars, with power outputs starting at 526bhp, and climbing to 1,011bhp and 1,624Nm of torque for those with four motors (one driving each wheel). That mammoth power figure, combined with a new launch mode, allows the quad-motor R1T and R1S to now go from 0-60mph in less than 2.5 seconds.

Range has only increased slightly for the second-gen R1T and R1S, which are capable of between 270 and 420 miles on a charge, depending on the battery size. Although Rivian said it has “completely reengineered” the ‘Large’ and ‘Max’ battery packs so they now cost less to produce, while the entry-level ‘Standard’ unit uses a new lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry, is less complex to assemble and easier to service.