Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen’s new EV platform to benefit from tie-up with Rivian

German company has confirmed that it will apply learnings from joint venture to forthcoming SSP architecture

By:Jordan Katsianis
22 Nov 2024
Rivian R2 - front tracking

The next-generation SSP platform currently in development by the Volkswagen Group will benefit from the company’s new joint venture with American EV manufacturer Rivian.

Volkswagen’s head of development Kai Grünitz confirmed at the Los Angeles Motor Show that elements derived from Rivian’s architecture will be applied to its second-generation EV platform almost immediately. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, he said: “They have a good electronic architecture, it’s scalable, has best in class over-the-air update performance, and [they have] different processes for development that are faster than a traditional OEM.

“They’re closer to what we see in China. We want to combine our knowledge of how to build cars and at a very high point of quality. We are as focused on customer experience as Rivian is, [and] I think this is a good combination, and will bring good ideas to both companies.”

These benefits will be felt even before the first SSP model arrives, as this new principle of fast-tracking development has already been applied to existing projects that are much closer to full series production. 

Kai continued: “We are not as fast as our Chinese competitors, but we’ve caught up a lot. For ID.2all we’re faster than the usual 52 months; I think we’ll end up at around 40. The next project, the urban BEV under the ID.2all, will be in 36 months. So we’ve caught up, but there’s still room for improvement.”

These improved efficiencies will precede the first full joint-venture vehicles that will be built on a new Software Defined Vehicle platform, including a model that shares technology with Rivian’s next-generation R2 SUV.

Click here for a list of the best electric SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New 2025 Kia Sportage facelift makes public debut at LA Motor Show
New 2025 Kia Sportage facelift LA Motor Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia Sportage facelift makes public debut at LA Motor Show

The updated Sportage SUV gets a new look and interior upgrades, but won’t arrive in Europe until next year
News
22 Nov 2024
Volkswagen and Rivian officially team up on £4.5bn joint venture
Rivian R3 - front static

Volkswagen and Rivian officially team up on £4.5bn joint venture

The collaboration will operate as an independent company focusing on next-generation EVs
News
14 Nov 2024
New Hyundai Ioniq 9 teased inside and out
Hyundai Ioniq 9 teaser - front 3/4 outline

New Hyundai Ioniq 9 teased inside and out

Yet another teaser image of the new flagship EV has dropped, a week ahead of its expected LA Motor Show reveal
News
13 Nov 2024
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
6 Nov 2024

Most Popular

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys
Opinion - Vauxhall Corsa-e

New cars that plummet in value can make brilliant used buys

Editor Paul Barker takes a closer look at our 2024 Used Car Awards
Opinion
20 Nov 2024
Best used cars to buy 2024
Best used cars 2024

Best used cars to buy 2024

From city cars to large SUVs, here’s our annual pick of the star performers that’ll save you thousands when you buy them used instead of new
Best cars & vans
20 Nov 2024
New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer
New Jaguar logo 1

New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer

Jaguar has revealed its new logos and styling details ahead of its transition into a luxury EV brand
News
19 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content