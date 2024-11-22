Volkswagen’s new EV platform to benefit from tie-up with Rivian

The next-generation SSP platform currently in development by the Volkswagen Group will benefit from the company’s new joint venture with American EV manufacturer Rivian.

Volkswagen’s head of development Kai Grünitz confirmed at the Los Angeles Motor Show that elements derived from Rivian’s architecture will be applied to its second-generation EV platform almost immediately.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, he said: “They have a good electronic architecture, it’s scalable, has best in class over-the-air update performance, and [they have] different processes for development that are faster than a traditional OEM.

“They’re closer to what we see in China. We want to combine our knowledge of how to build cars and at a very high point of quality. We are as focused on customer experience as Rivian is, [and] I think this is a good combination, and will bring good ideas to both companies.”

These benefits will be felt even before the first SSP model arrives, as this new principle of fast-tracking development has already been applied to existing projects that are much closer to full series production.

Kai continued: “We are not as fast as our Chinese competitors, but we’ve caught up a lot. For ID.2all we’re faster than the usual 52 months; I think we’ll end up at around 40. The next project, the urban BEV under the ID.2all, will be in 36 months. So we’ve caught up, but there’s still room for improvement.”

These improved efficiencies will precede the first full joint-venture vehicles that will be built on a new Software Defined Vehicle platform, including a model that shares technology with Rivian’s next-generation R2 SUV.

