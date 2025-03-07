Cutting-edge Rivian software to power Volkswagen ID.1 city car and future models

When the new ID.1 electric city car arrives in showrooms in 2027, it will be the first model from Volkswagen to utilise a brand-new software architecture that’s been co-developed in a joint-venture with American EV brand Rivian.

The high-stakes stock buyout of the US company by VW came with the stipulation that its advanced software basis could be quickly applied to new Volkswagen models to improve performance and flexibility, while also speeding up the development process. The ID.1 will be the first of these new vehicles, with every model from then on due to use the same software package.

Volkswagen’s board member for research and development, Kai Grunitz, told Auto Express: “First of all, it’s a flexible architecture, so I can change the scale [of the software system] – so I can just have one on something cost sensitive like ID.1, but then add more to more expensive models in the future. But it’s all the same software.”

“I can also bring customers new functionality within the software system through over-the-air updates without touching the car, and this makes this car the next step for us.”

But subscription services for features are not part of the VW plan, with Grunitz stressing: “No, to reach the price point we don’t need to do that. It’s possible from an architectural perspective, but we’re not heading in that direction.”

Yet there’s also a cost saving that comes with a new software package in place, because VW says it’s able to accelerate the development of its new models from a more traditional five years to just three, or even as low as 24-26 months for a facelift or new derivative.

The ID.1 will be the first model to introduce this new tech, starting at the bottom of the range and then expanding upwards from then on. This will dramatically change the way that VW and its group cousins from Skoda, Cupra and even Audi can develop and design their new all-electric models.

