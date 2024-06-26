Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Volkswagen and Rivian join forces on plan for advanced software-first vehicles

Volkswagen Group and US electric vehicle start-up Rivian have announced a joint venture agreement to share technology.

by: Steve Walker
26 Jun 2024
Rivian R3 - front static

American EV start-up, Rivian, and the Volkswagen Group have announced their intention to create a joint venture. The agreement will see the firms share technology with a view to creating a new generation of software defined vehicle platforms. 

Under the deal, Volkswagen will commit to invest a total of $5 billion (£3.9 billion) with Rivian to gain access to the US firm’s advanced electric vehicle platform tech. Rivian's integrated vehicle technology, as seen on its R1S electric SUV and EDV (Electric Delivery Van), is at the forefront of the industry at the moment and VW will quickly look to leverage it on existing group products. 

Then, in the second half of this decade, we can expect to see new Rivian and Volkswagen Group cars or vans based on an all-new Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform created under the joint venture. As well as accelerating software and platform development, the brands also hope that pooling their resources can lower vehicle production costs at a time when the flow of lower priced electric cars from China into western markets is increasing. 

Speaking about the deal, VW Group CEO, Oliver Blume, said: “Our customers benefit from the targeted partnership with Rivian to create a leading technology architecture. Through our cooperation, we will bring the best solutions to our vehicles faster and at lower cost.” 

Rivian's founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe said: “Since the earliest days of Rivian, we have been focused on developing highly differentiated technology, and it’s exciting that one of the world’s largest and most respected automotive companies has recognised this.”

Scaringe went on to underline the importance of the joint venture for Rivian, which will gain crucial investment to power the next phase in its growth plan, together with wider access to global markets for its EV technologies through the VW Group. 

Rivian was founded in 2009 but revealed its first production car as recently as 2017. The R1S SUV and closely related R1T pick-up truck are on sale direct to US customers and these have been joined more recently by the Rivian EDV panel van, of which Amazon now has over 10,000 on its delivery fleet. 

The joint venture between Rivian and VW is pending regulatory approval but is expected to be completed in the later stages of 2024. 

  • Cars
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

