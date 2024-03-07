All-new Rivian R3 revealed alongside power-packed tri-motor R3X

Meet the all-new Rivian R3: the smallest and most affordable offering revealed so far by pioneering electric car start-up company, Rivian. The new EV will arrive as a rival to the new Ford Explorer and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The Rivian R3’s design straddles the line between crossover SUV and hatchback, and does, in fact, feature a hatchback tailgate with an opening ‘flipper glass’ section, similar to the ones on some estate cars. Rivian says this feature allows owners to more easily load or unload the boot, or carry longer items because it can be locked in place at various heights.

The R3 sports Rivian’s distinctive ‘stadium headlight’ styling and the simple, futuristic design language that’s shared across all its models, including the R1T pick-up truck and R1S seven-seat SUV, not to mention the newly unveiled Rivian R2 mid-size SUV. Meanwhile, the rear end gets a chunky red tail-light bar, large ‘Rivian’ lettering and small roof spoiler.

Speaking at the reveal of the R2 and R3, Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said “as tidy as it is on dimensions on the outside, we’ve put so much effort into making sure the inside feels big”. Particular attention was paid to the amount of rear legroom in the R3, with the car benefiting from a 2,800mm wheelbase, which is longer than the Audi Q4 e-tron’s.

The interior design of the R3 has been carried over from the R2, as has the philosophy of using materials that are both sustainable and durable. Scaringe highlighted the flexibility of the storage inside - including the two gloveboxes, and the torch handily hidden in the driver’s door - when unveiling the car. There’s also a large central touchscreen and digital driver’s display behind the steering wheel.

Hot Rivian R3X performance model

Revealed alongside the standard R3 is the high-performance Rivian R3X that the brand says will boast “even more dynamic abilities both on and off-road”. Changes for the R3X include wider wheels and tyres, wider stance, more ground clearance and an interior design scheme that Rivian refers to as ‘rugged playful’ that uses more interesting materials, like cork.