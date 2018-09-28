Jeep Compass review

Our opinion on the Jeep Compass

The new Jeep Compass capitalises on the enormous success of the smaller Avenger by offering a similar combination of ruggedly handsome looks, an interior built to last, good tech and a wide selection of powertrains that should suit every customer in this segment. Sure, the Compass isn’t as fun to drive as its baby brother, or the plushest mid-size SUV around, but it’s perfectly practical and respects Jeep’s off-road heritage, even if the most treacherous landscape it’s ever likely to see is a gravel car park.

Since the baby Jeep Avenger arrived a few years ago, more than 200,000 have been snatched up and the brand’s UK sales figures have tripled. So the decision to take the big-seller’s winning formula and super-size it to create the new third-generation Compass is the definition of a no-brainer.

The Jeep Compass is a mid-size family SUV that uses the same STLA Medium platform as the latest Citroen C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. Eventually it’ll be available with the same selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains as its cousins, too.

Once the Jeep Compass is available to order in entry-level Altitude trim, prices will start from under £35,000 for the hybrid version, and a little over £38,000 for the EV. However, at the time of writing, First Edition specification is the only option, which adds some luxuries and costs about £1,000 more than the equivalent Altitude model.