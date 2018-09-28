Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Jeep Compass review

The new Jeep Compass has a square-jawed look that’s sure to win fans, but there’s more to this mid-size family SUV than its ruggedly handsome face

By:Ellis Hyde
30 Oct 2025
Jeep Compass - front tracking15
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
RRP
£34,240 £44,655
Avg. savings
£8,571 off RRP*
Pros
  • Handsome looks
  • Spacious interior feels built to last
  • Wide selection of powertrains
Cons
  • Not the most premium-feeling SUV
  • Some rivals are more practical
  • Merely okay to drive
Compare OffersSPECIFICATIONS
Find your Jeep Compass
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
New Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Used car offers
From £15,200
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
From £435 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Our opinion on the Jeep Compass

The new Jeep Compass capitalises on the enormous success of the smaller Avenger by offering a similar combination of ruggedly handsome looks, an interior built to last, good tech and a wide selection of powertrains that should suit every customer in this segment. Sure, the Compass isn’t as fun to drive as its baby brother, or the plushest mid-size SUV around, but it’s perfectly practical and respects Jeep’s off-road heritage, even if the most treacherous landscape it’s ever likely to see is a gravel car park. 

About the Jeep Compass

Since the baby Jeep Avenger arrived a few years ago, more than 200,000 have been snatched up and the brand’s UK sales figures have tripled. So the decision to take the big-seller’s winning formula and super-size it to create the new third-generation Compass is the definition of a no-brainer. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Jeep Compass is a mid-size family SUV that uses the same STLA Medium platform as the latest Citroen C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. Eventually it’ll be available with the same selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains as its cousins, too.

Jeep Compass prices and latest deals

Once the Jeep Compass is available to order in entry-level Altitude trim, prices will start from under £35,000 for the hybrid version, and a little over £38,000 for the EV. However, at the time of writing, First Edition specification is the only option, which adds some luxuries and costs about £1,000 more than the equivalent Altitude model. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Compass

2020 Jeep

Compass

26,253 milesManualPetrol1.4L

Cash £13,103
View Compass
Compass

2023 Jeep

Compass

39,753 milesAutomaticPetrol1.3L

Cash £17,761
View Compass
Compass

2020 Jeep

Compass

57,692 milesManualPetrol1.4L

Cash £9,685
View Compass
Compass

2022 Jeep

Compass

35,295 milesManualPetrol1.3L

Cash £15,497
View Compass

For context, the Peugeot 3008 starts from nearly £38k, while the E-3008 starts from more than £46k. Meanwhile, the Citroen C5 Aircross is available from £30k and the base E-C5 Aircross costs about £32k – thanks in part to the Government’s Electric Car Grant, which the Jeep isn’t eligible for.

Unfortunately, the new Jeep Compass isn’t available to order or lease through the Auto Express buy a car service just yet, but both its French cousins are. In fact, you can save more than £8,500 on the Citroen C5 Aircross

Performance & driving experience

The Jeep Compass is okay to drive, but there are certainly more refined and fun SUVs around
Auto Express news reporter Ellis Hyde driving the Jeep Compass15

Pros

  • Surprisingly easy to drive around town
  • EV version offers genuine one-pedal driving

Cons

  • Petrol engine drones when accelerating hard
  • Ride is lumpy and doesn’t settle down on the motorway

There will only be one all-wheel-drive version of the latest Compass, which isn’t arriving until 2026 and will be a dual-motor EV. The Vauxhall Grandland is now available with a similar set-up, but the Jeep gets a unique e-motor for the rear axle that can supposedly deliver up to 3,100Nm of torque at the wheels – the perfect amount, we’ve been told, for the car to conquer a 20-degree slope with absolutely no traction on the front wheels. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As well as extra traction, the all-wheel drive Compass 4xe will deliver a combined 370bhp and even greater off-road ability than other versions of the car, thanks to an extra 10mm of ground clearance. That’s still to come though, as are a 191bhp plug-in hybrid version and a long-range variant of the Compass Electric with a 403-mile range. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

For now, the Jeep Compass is available with a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that has a 21bhp electric motor built-in. Or as an EV with a single 210bhp e-motor and 73kWh battery providing up to 310 miles of range. We tried both on the outskirts of Milan in Italy. 

Model Power0-62mphTop speed
Jeep Compass e-Hybrid142bhp10.3 seconds117mph
Jeep Compass Electric210bhp8.5 seconds112mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

In the hybrid, when you’re not driving on the e-motor (you can tell because the speedo turns blue), the three-pot engine hums away in the background. Put your foot down, and there’s a slight delay until the gearbox finally decides to kick down, then the engine emits a rather gruff drone as you very steadily gain speed. If you need to accelerate hard, such as when joining the motorway, we suggest using the paddles behind the steering wheel to force the gearbox into action.

The electric version provides much smoother acceleration and a generally more refined driving experience – but we did notice some whine from the e-motor when accelerating. The EV’s extra power and more immediate power delivery also chop nearly two seconds off the Compass’s 0-62mph time, although that’s still not enough to make it Tesla quick.

Jeep Compass - rear tracking15

Town driving, visibility and parking

Visibility is decent and the driving position is suitably lofty. The big, heavily sculpted bonnet not only makes you feel like you’re driving a much larger 4x4, the squared edges actually help with placing the car on the road and judging how close you are to stuff, which is particularly helpful in tight situations around town. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This is a relatively easy car to drive around town, in fact, especially the EV with its one-pedal driving ability – something that its Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroen siblings based on the same platform don’t offer. You do have to be somewhat delicate with the throttle in one-pedal mode to drive the Compass Electric smoothly, but it didn’t take us long to get the hang of it.

Country road driving and handling

The Compass was engineered to cope well with uneven terrain, rather than carving up windy country roads, so there’s quite a bit of body roll when you’re cornering. The steering is accurate and has some weight to it, the brakes offer a good amount of stopping power – as they should – and again there’s no issue placing the car on the road. There is a Sport mode, if you ever fancy it, but we doubt the majority of drivers will.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

During our test we found that while the suspension does a decent job of absorbing the impacts from imperfections in the road, the ride feels slightly lumpy, and the car thumps when you drive over potholes and the like. It never fully settles down on the motorway either. We also noticed a fair amount of road noise coming into the cabin in both the hybrid and electric versions.

MPG & running costs

Some rivals can deliver better better fuel efficiency than the Compass, but few offer the choice of hybrid and pure-electric options
Jeep Compass - front static15

Pros

  • Full range of hybrid and electric options
  • Reasonably priced for a mid-size SUV
  • Should retain as much value as rivals

Cons

  • Rivals proved more efficient in our testing
  • EV’s rapid charging abilities just about average
  • Plug-in hybrid still to come

If you’re not ready to go electric, or just don’t want the hassle of charging a car, the Compass e-Hybrid is the one for you. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with a 0.9kWh battery that allows for short periods of pure-electric driving, and it’s charged using energy recuperated from the car slowing down. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

According to Jeep, the Compass e-Hybrid can average up to 47.9mpg, and while we haven’t had a chance to cover hundreds of miles to say how accurate that figure is, we did achieve 44.7mpg, which isn’t too far off. 

As encouraging as that is, the latest Nissan Qashqai e-Power offers up to 62.8mpg, and we achieved 52.5mpg during our testing. Meanwhile, the equivalent Kia Sportage Hybrid offers up to 50.4mpg, and we saw 43.8mpg when we tested it. 

Model MPGCO2Insurance group
Jeep Compass e-Hybrid47.9mpg133g//kmTBC

Electric range, battery life and charge time

Coming in 2026 is the e-Hybrid Plug-In, which will pair a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a single e-motor and a 17.9kWh battery pack. This will offer more than 50 miles of pure-electric driving range, and should be able to return close to 100mpg. However, we haven’t tested this particular version yet and, as with all PHEVs, you’ll need to charge the battery frequently to get the best fuel economy. 

The 73kWh battery in the standard Compass Electric offers up to 310 miles of range, which is about the same as the entry-level Tesla Model Y. The long-range version, also coming in 2026, uses an even larger 97kWh battery to deliver up to 403 miles of range, which is further than any variant of the Tesla or Skoda Enyaq. With a peak charging speed of 160kW, refilling either battery from 10 to 80% should take just over half an hour, if you can find a charger capable of such speeds.

Model Battery sizeRangeInsurance group
Jeep Compass e-Hybrid Plug-In17.9kWh50+ milesTBC
Jeep Compass Electric 73kWh73kWh310 milesTBC
Jeep Compass Electric 98kWh98kWh425 milesTBC

Tax

Company car drivers will find the Compass Electric the most appealing due to its low 3 per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company car tax rate, versus 33 per cent for the hybrid model. Meanwhile, for private buyers, we expect most versions of the Compass won’t cost more than £40,000, allowing them to avoid the luxury car tax surcharge for road tax. 

Depreciation

According to our most recent expert data, the Jeep Compass should hold onto up to 49 per cent of its original value over a typical three-year/36,000-mile ownership period, with the electric versions being the best performers. The Kia Sportage is also projected to retain up to 49 per cent, as is the Nissan Qashqai.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

To get an accurate valuation for a specific model, check out our free car valuation tool...

Interior, design & technology

The Compass’s interior prioritises functionality and durability, which we think is ideal for families with messy children
Jeep Compass - dashboard15

Pros

  • Plenty of unique Jeep charm
  • Impressive new infotainment set-up 
  • Durable materials should stand up to kids’ antics

Cons

  • Infotainment system can be a bit tricky to use
  • Some menus don’t load instantly
  • Key rivals feel more premium inside

As you can see, all the key Jeep styling traits are present and correct here, including the squared-off wheelarches and the iconic seven-slot grille. It’s blanked-off, like the Avenger’s, but on certain models each segment is illuminated. The front camera is located on the grille too, to hopefully prevent it being damaged by debris. 

Eventually, the Compass will be available in Altitude and Summit trim, or Overland and Upland trim if you go for the all-wheel-drive version. The equipment list for each specification hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we do know every Compass will feature a 16-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, cloth seats, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and various safety systems.

That’s pretty good. However, if you have a chance to buy a First Edition model, we’d jump at it, because they cost only about £1,000 more than the base Altitude version, yet add:

  • 20-inch alloy wheels
  • Illuminated grille 
  • Matrix LED headlights
  • Heated seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Hands-free tailgate
  • Wireless charging pad 

Interior and dashboard design

The third-generation Compass is a big step forward in interior design, quality and technology over the previous model. We like the two big clear displays that come in every model, plus the chunky physical buttons on the squared-off steering wheel. The tall centre console also gets a bright red toggle switch for the drive modes and a rotary gear selector that’s well damped, and surprisingly satisfying to use. 

Jeep Compass - infotainment screen15

Materials and build quality

The leather on the dashboard is a nice touch, and we found everything in the cabin feels sturdy, but there is still a lot of plastic in here. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

On one hand, the plastics, thick rubber floor mats and fabric seat upholstery suit this car’s persona, and there are some Jeep ‘easter eggs’ dotted around. However we understand buyers may want a mid-size SUV that looks and feels of higher quality. If that’s you, the Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan spring immediately to mind.

There were also a few electrical gremlins in the two models we tested. It took several minutes for the head-up display in the first to wake up, and the sunroof in the second refused to do anything. Luckily, it was closed.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

Every model features a 10-inch instrument panel with clear, simple graphics, and a whopping 16-inch touchscreen. Jeep’s latest infotainment system offers lots of functionality with three customisable widgets on the homepage, plus climate controls permanently displayed on either side – even if you connect to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

We found menus don’t always load instantly, and you do have to have to be quite precise about how you press or swipe on the homescreen to ensure you interact with the right widget block. Luckily there is a row of shortcut buttons below the display, including one for the ADAS menu that will switch off selected safety systems if you press for long enough.

Boot space & practicality

There’s space for passengers and all their stuff in the Compass, plus all the odds and ends that family life attracts
Jeep Compass - boot15

Pros

  • Every model gets generous 550-litre boot
  • 34 litres of storage throughout the cabin

Cons

  • Some rivals offer even more boot space
  • Only two sets of ISOFIX child seat-mounting points

The Compass offers plenty of storage for the detritus that family life generates, with 34 litres worth offered by various trays and cubbies. That includes a handy shelf in front of the passenger, two huge bins in the centre console, and a spot to throw your phone into. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

But this being a Jeep, a lot of time and effort has also gone into ensuring the Compass is capable of getting down and dirty. Extremely short overhangs at the front and rear create the best approach, departure and break-over angles of any SUV on this platform. The Jeep also has more than 200mm of ground clearance and a maximum wading depth of 470mm. 

True, they’re not exactly key criteria for family SUV buyers, but it’s what people expect from a Jeep and will give them confidence if a festival car park turns into a total quagmire. As do the dedicated ‘Selec-Terrain’ modes for Snow and Sand/Mud, which alter the power delivery and traction control. 

Dimensions and size

The third-generation Compass is about 150mm longer than the last model, and its wheelbase is about 130mm longer too, which has provided a big increase in boot space. The Compass is also about the same size as other mid-size SUVs like the Sportage and Qashqai. 

Dimensions Comparison   
ModelJeep CompassKia SportageCitroen C5 Aircross
Length4,552mm4,540mm4,652mm
Width1,928mm1,865mm1,936mm
Height1,675mm1,645mm1,688-1,691mm
Wheelbase2,795mm2,680mm2,784mm
Boot space 550 litres587 litres565-650 litres

Seats & passenger space

The back seats offer more than enough legroom for six-feet-tall adults, as well as adequate headroom – a benefit of the car’s boxy shape. The rear floor is a little higher than other mid-size SUVs, but we assume that’s in order to accommodate the battery pack in the EV, and passengers have space to stretch out, including room under the front seats to tuck their feet. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We think you could just about squeeze three people onto the rear seats, or if you have small children, there are two sets of ISOFIX mounting points on the outer seats covered by zips.

Boot space 

The Compass offers 550 litres of boot space, which is 45 litres more than the previous model and puts it in the middle of the mid-size SUV pack. The Nissan Qashqai offers up to 504 litres, for instance, while the Kia Sportage has a 587-litre load area. At least the EV offers the same amount of cargo space, and there’s room under the boot floor for the charging cables.

Reliability & safety

The Compass is available with lots of driver-assistance tech, but mostly as optional extras
Jeep Compass - headlight15

Pros

  • Easy to turn off safety tech when you want
  • Extra ADAS tech isn’t too expensive to add

Cons

  • Reversing camera not standard kit
  • Jeep’s middling performance in Driver Power satisfaction survey

The third-generation Jeep Compass hasn’t received a crash safety score from Euro NCAP yet, but it’s likely to get the same four out of five stars as the Vauxhall Grandland, Citroen C5 Aircross and Peugeot 3008, because they’re all based on the same STLA Medium platform. 

Every Compass is equipped with adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, which means it offers Level 2 autonomous driving ability. Automatic Emergency Braking, plus front and rear parking sensors are also standard, however a reversing camera isn’t. 

Thankfully you can add a 360-degree camera system, plus blind-spot detection and extra parking sensors, with the £700 Convenience Pack. There’s also a £1,500 ADAS pack, which bundles rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot detection, a head-up display and other tech. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Jeep only managed to finish 26th (out of 31 brands) in the most recent Driver Power best car manufacturer rankings, putting it behind other members of the Stellantis family including Fiat (21st), Citroen (16th), Peugeot (7th) and Vauxhall (4th). Thanks to a low number of responses, Alfa Romeo and DS weren’t included in the list. 

Buying and owning

Best buy: Jeep Compass Electric First Edition

While not everyone is ready to go electric, the zero-emission version of the Jeep Compass offers a more refined driving experience than the e-Hybrid, plus it’s just as practical and delivers a decent amount of range. Meanwhile in First Edition trim, the Compass comes with most of the kit you’ll probably want in a family SUV and doesn’t cost that much more than the entry-level Altitude model. 

Jeep Compass alternatives

The Jeep Compass faces stiff competition from loads of mid-size SUVs, including those related to it, such as the Citroen C5 Aircross, which prioritises comfort and value. Its other cousins are the spacious Vauxhall Grandland and the stylish Peugeot 3008

The Nissan Qashqai remains a strong all-rounder, especially with its newly improved e-Power hybrid powertrain, and Google tech now onboard. The Kia Sportage is more practical, though, and it recently received a fresh new look, inside and out. 

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Tucson offers refinement, space and hybrid technology in a head-turning package with a great-feeling interior. But if you want an even more sophisticated feel to your next family SUV, the Volkswagen Tiguan is the way to go.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Jeep Compass remains a left-field choice in the mid-size SUV segment, but this latest iteration is the most capable yet. It’s practical, available with a selection of electrified powertrains and has the ruggedly handsome look people want from a Jeep.

Deals on the Compass and alternatives

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

New in-stock Jeep CompassCash £28,709Avg. savings £8,571
New Jeep Compass

Configure now

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

New in-stock Citroen C5 AircrossCash £28,465Avg. savings £2,320
New Citroen C5 Aircross

Configure now

Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland

New in-stock Vauxhall GrandlandCash £33,417Avg. savings £3,577
New Vauxhall Grandland

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Road tests
New Jeep Compass e-Hybrid 2025 review: revamped SUV ticks all the right boxes
New Jeep Compass e-Hybrid 2022 review
New Jeep Compass 4xe 2022 review

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.2 e-Hybrid Altitude 5dr DCT
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • RRP
    £34,240
Select car

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.5 T4 e-Torque Hybrid Summit 5dr DCT
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • RRP
    £38,105
Select car

Fastest

  • Name
    1.3 T4 GSE 4xe PHEV Summit 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • RRP
    £44,655
Select car
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

New & used car deals

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

RRP £32,280Avg. savings £8,571 off RRP*Used from £15,200
New Jeep CompassUsed Jeep Compass
Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

RRP £26,495Avg. savings £3,626 off RRP*
New Jeep Avenger
Peugeot 2008

Peugeot 2008

RRP £20,855Avg. savings £9,558 off RRP*Used from £8,795
New Peugeot 2008Used Peugeot 2008
Renault Megane E-Tech

Renault Megane E-Tech

RRP £32,495Avg. savings £4,743 off RRP*Used from £16,194
New Renault Megane E-TechUsed Renault Megane E-Tech
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Compass

Show me:
New Jeep Compass preview: walkaround, prices and specs
Jeep Compass - front 3/4

New Jeep Compass preview: walkaround, prices and specs

The next Jeep Compass promises to be a big improvement on-road, but is it just too restrained?
News
19 Jun 2025
New Jeep Compass is going electric and we’ve spotted it testing
Jeep Compass - front 3/4

New Jeep Compass is going electric and we’ve spotted it testing

The all-new Compass is set to use a mix of powertrains to broaden its appeal, and the EV version is already being put through its paces
News
17 Apr 2025
Brussels Motor Show 2025: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars
Brussels Motor Show 2025

Brussels Motor Show 2025: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars

The all-new BYD Atto 2, Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Mazda 6e were among the key models on display at this year's Brussels Motor Show
News
14 Jan 2025
Jeep North Star editions celebrate one million Renegade and Compass sales
Jeep Renegade and Compass North Star - front tracking

Jeep North Star editions celebrate one million Renegade and Compass sales

The special edition Renegade and Compass North Stars will only come in hybrid form
News
9 Oct 2024
New Jeep Compass all set for November reveal, and 2025 launch
Jeep Compass - exclusive image

New Jeep Compass all set for November reveal, and 2025 launch

The next-generation Jeep Compass will spearhead massive model blitz, doubling the company’s zero-emission portfolio
News
5 Aug 2024
Jeep Compass navigates its way into 2024 with a fresh update
2024 Jeep Compass - front tracking

Jeep Compass navigates its way into 2024 with a fresh update

More technology and new trim levels have been introduced to Jeep’s small SUV
News
20 Dec 2023
New Jeep Compass High Altitude Special Edition comes with mild-hybrid power
Jeep Compass High Altitude - front

New Jeep Compass High Altitude Special Edition comes with mild-hybrid power

The Jeep Compass has a new High Altitude trim level with minor tweaks to the exterior and interior
News
3 Apr 2023
Jeep leasing deals 2022
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep leasing deals 2022

The best Jeep leasing deals available right now
Best cars & vans
14 Sep 2022
New Jeep Compass e-Hybrid 2022 review
Jeep Compass e-Hybrid - front

New Jeep Compass e-Hybrid 2022 review

The new Jeep Compass e-Hybrid falls behind some talented rivals in the family SUV class, but it's not without its charms
Road tests
9 Mar 2022
New Jeep Compass 4xe 2022 review
Jeep Compass 4xe - front

New Jeep Compass 4xe 2022 review

The new plug-in hybrid Jeep Compass 4xe struggles with refinement, but still comes with plenty of plus points
Road tests
3 Dec 2021
Used Jeep Compass review
white used jeep compass

Used Jeep Compass review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Jeep Compass covering the Compass Mk2 (2018-date)
Used car tests
11 Dec 2020
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2019 review
Jeep Compass Trailhawk - front

New Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2019 review

The new Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a compelling option if you're in the market for a rugged family SUV
Road tests
30 May 2019
New Jeep Compass SUV 2018 review
Jeep Compass - front

New Jeep Compass SUV 2018 review

The Jeep Compass is a worthy entry in the SUV market, but it isn’t as refined or dynamic as the class leaders
Road tests
3 May 2018
New Jeep Compass SUV 2017 review
Jeep Compass - front

New Jeep Compass SUV 2017 review

Jeep is aiming high with its latest Compass SUV, but can it topple the best cars in its class?
Road tests
22 Nov 2017
New Jeep Compass 2017 review
2017 Jeep Compass - parked front quarter

New Jeep Compass 2017 review

Jeep has high hopes for the new Compass as it targets the booming compact SUV segment but are they justified?
Road tests
15 Jun 2017
Jeep Compass (2011-2015) review

Jeep Compass (2011-2015) review

The Jeep Compass is a smaller, more affordable and useable off-roader than Nissan Qashqai
In-depth reviews
5 May 2012
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass front cornering

Jeep Compass

Is the revised four-wheel-drive Jeep Compass heading in the right direction?
Road tests
28 Oct 2011
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass rear

Jeep Compass

Fresh looks and new diesel point new SUV the right way
Road tests
8 Apr 2011
Jeep Compass 2.0 CRD Limited

Jeep Compass 2.0 CRD Limited

The Compass is a competent crossover but it's hampered by its limited practicality and VW-derived diesel engine.
Road tests
20 Jun 2007
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

The first 'soft-roader' from Jeep is good, but can it face the competition from cross-over hatches?
Road tests
27 Feb 2007
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content